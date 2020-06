Leg stretches works your abdominals, back and leg muscles. It tones your core and builds endurance.

Pilates is a low-impact exercise routine that aims to strengthen your muscles and improve postural alignment and flexibility. It mainly targets your core as well as other body parts. This is one exercise that you can easily do in the comforts of your home. Most of the moves are slow and precise and there is a lot of emphasis on breath control. This workout routine strengthens and stabilizes your core body, which is your foundation. It helps you move more efficiently and improves your posture, flexibility and mobility. Since now gyms are closed and you have negligible options of going out to exercise, you can try out Pilates, which is easy to do from home. Here are a few Pilates workouts just for you. Also Read - Effective weight training exercises you can do from the comfort of your home

Leg Circle

This works the abdominals, thighs, hip flexors. It strengthens the hips and core stabilizers. Also Read - Effective home workouts that will help you strengthen your core

How to do it Also Read - Easy home workouts for quick weight loss

Lie down on your back with your arms by your sides, palms down.

Bend your left knee and place your left foot flat on the floor.

At the same time, extend your right leg up so that it’s perpendicular to the floor.

Circle your right leg out to the side, down toward the ground, and return to your starting position. Make the circle as big as you can while still keeping your lower back on the floor.

Reverse the circle.

Complete all reps on one leg, and then repeat on the other. Do this 10 times.

The One Hundred

This works your abdominals and boost lung power. It is basically a breathing exercise that also targets core strength and stability.

How to do it

Lie down on the ground on your back.

Lift both legs up toward the ceiling and then lower them halfway, so that they’re at an angle.

Lift your head up from the floor, reaching your arms long alongside your body, palms down.

Pump your arms up and down as you inhale for 5 counts and exhale for 5 counts.

Repeat this breathing pattern 10 times while holding the position.

Single-Leg Stretch

This works your abdominals, back and leg muscles. It tones your core and builds endurance.

How to do it

Lie down on the ground on your back with knees drawn towards your chest and shins parallel to the floor in a tabletop position.

Exhale to lift head, neck, and shoulders off the mat.

At the same time, extend your left leg straight to a 45-degree angle and draw right knee in toward chest.

Grab the right knee with your left hand and right ankle with your right hand.

Switch legs on the inhale, pulse for 1 beat, then switch legs again on the exhale, keeping shoulders off the mat and core engaged throughout.

Double-Leg Stretch

This is good for the lower extremities. It provides a total workout to your entire back too.

How to do it

Lie down on the ground on your back.

Lift your head, neck, and shoulders and bring your knees towards your chest while your arms hug your shins.

Inhale and straighten legs to a 45-degree angle while simultaneously extending arms along the ears.

Exhale and circle arms down to hug shins as you return to starting position.

Keep shoulders off the mat throughout and breathe normally.