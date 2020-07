This is one of the best exercises for a sexy butt. It will also tone your thighs and legs. @Shutterstock

Exercises are a must if you want to enjoy overall health and fitness. But regular exercise can also give you a killer body. If you know which muscles to target where with the right workout routine, you will soon have a body that will be the envy of all. There are exercises to tone your abs and get rid of flabby arms, some work on your back and others make your legs look stunning. Here, we will concentrate on those workouts that will tone your thighs and also give you a sexy butt. The best part is that you don’t even have to visit a gym for this. You can easily take time out and perform these exercises at home. In no time, you will notice the difference. Here are the best exercises that you must do daily if you want to flaunt your body. Also Read - Pollution increases your risk of hypertension: Fight this with regular exercise

Squats with barbells

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place the barbell on the rear part of your shoulders. Also Read - Strength training: The best fitness workout to boost overall health

Putting pressure at the hip, bend your knees and go all the way down as if sitting on a chair. Your thighs must be parallel to the floor. Also Read - Best exercises for a chiseled jawline

Bend your torso slightly forward if you have difficulty balancing.

Return to the starting position gently without locking your knees.

Do this 10 times.

Curtsy lunges

Stand straight with your feet about shoulders-width apart.

Take your left foot back behind your right foot.

Keep your shoulders over your hips and bend both knees to about 90 degrees to lower down toward the floor.

Extend both knees to return to standing position by pressing into your right heel.

Repeat on the opposite side to complete one rep.

Do this 10 to 15 times.

Dumbbell Lunges

Stand straight and hold a pair of dumbbells in your lowered arms beside your body. Your palms must face your body.

Place one foot in front of the other and bend the knee of the foot that is slightly behind you and direct it towards the floor.

Do not force your front knee to go forward.

Repeat the movement without moving your legs.

Kneeling hydrants

Get down on your hands and knees with your wrists beneath your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips.

Tuck your right toes under for support.

Keep your right knee bent and foot flexed, and your hips square to the floor.

Raise your left leg out to the side as high as you can.

Gently return to starting position to complete one rep.

Repeat with the left leg.

Stiff-leg deadlift with barbells

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold the barbell in your lowered arms in front of you.

Now, bend forward at the waist by flexing the hip. Be sure to keep your back flat and your head up.

Tighten your buttocks and lock your knees while bending forward.

Stop going down when you feel your hamstrings fully stretched.

Return to the starting position.