First, you must get yourself a pair of dumbbells. But if you don’t want to invest in this, you can always use any household item instead. @Shutterstock

So, you have finally made up your mind to do some strength training. The best way to go about it is, of course, to enrol in a gym. But if you are hard pressed for time, you can also start on your own in the relative comforts of your home. But for this, you have to first know where to start. This work out can seem intimidating for a beginner. But know that this is not as complicated as it looks. The right way to go about it is to start small. First, you must get yourself a pair of dumbbells. But if you don’t want to invest in this, you can always use any household item instead. Water bottles, books and bags of rice or wheat are good options. Of course, as will all fitness regimes, you must first consult a doctor if you have any underlying conditions. Once you have to go-ahead, you can start your strength training workout.

Warming-up is important

Do some cardio for around 10 minutes to warm up. Take a walk or jog on the spot. You can also dance to your favourite music to set the mood. This is important before exercising to prevent the risk of injury and stress.

Biceps curls

This is a basic strength training exercise. Hold the weights in your hands. Your palms must face forward and your elbows must be close to your torso. Tighten your core and bend your knees slightly. Flex your elbow and bring the weight all the way up towards your shoulder. Lift your chest as you do this. Bring your weight down. Try to resist the weight as you do so. Repeat 15 times.

Overhead press

Stand with legs at hip-width apart. Keep your core tight. Hold a weight in each hand at shoulder level. Your palms must face inward. Inhale deeply and bring the weights up at a 90 degree angle. Exhale and press up overhead. Lower the weight slowly. Repeat 15 times.

Lunge

Hold the weights to your sides with your palms facing inward. Stand with feet at hip-width apart. Take a big step forward. Take care to keep your feet in line with your hips. Your torso must be perpendicular to the floor when you lower yourself for your lunge. The front knee must be above the front ankle. Rise slowly. Switch sides and repeat 15 times.