All men dream of flaunting 6-pack abs. Yet, because of lack of time due to a hectic lifestyle, you may have put off working for it. Now, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, you have all the time in the world to realise your dream. Believe it or not, you don’t need to go to a gym or take the help of fancy equipment to get 6-pack abs. All you need is determination and the will to persevere. If you know the right moves, you can easily get wash-board abs without leaving the comforts of your home. Just take out some time from your daily routine and do some exercises that tone your core. Here, we bring you the most effective exercises that will give you the abs that you desire to acquire. If you perform these religiously and follow a healthy diet, by the time this lockdown ends, you will be the envy of your peers.

Sit-up

Lie down on the floor and keep your knees bent. You may also hook your feet under some heavy furniture or object so that you can’t move them. Now, place your hands behind your head and tighten your core. As you do this, lift your torso up. Your upper body must form a V shape with your thighs. Lower yourself to the starting position. Repeat 20 times.

Star plank

Get down on all fours. Now slowly move your palms and toes out and away from your body so that they form an x-shape. Tighten your core and maintain a straight line from your head to your hips and toes. Hold for 30 seconds and then get back to the starting position. Repeat 20 times.

Marching plank

Get down on all fours. Keep your elbows bent at a 90 degree angle. Both your forearms must rest on the floor. Slowly lift your body off the ground without arching your back. Keep your abs and glutes tight. When your body is in a perfectly straight line from your head to heels, slowly raise one leg after the other. Keep your legs straight while doing this. Try and hold the plank and march as long as you can. Relax and ten start again. Repeat 10 times.

Crunch

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Place your hands on either side of your head. Press your lower back into the floor and lift your shoulders a few inches off the floor. Your lower back must press against the ground throughout. Tighten your abs when you lift your head. Return to starting position. Repeat 20 times.

Reverse crunch

Lie on your back with your arms by your sides. Your palms must face down. Bend your knees and bring them towards your chest by contracting your abs. As you list your legs, roll your pelvis to lift your hips off the floor. Squeeze your glutes at the top then slowly lower your legs until your thighs are perpendicular to the floor. Don’t bring your legs down to the floor. Repeat 20 times.