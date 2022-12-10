6 Ways To Keep The Momentum Going With Minimal Workouts

The last quarter of the year is usually filled with fun, festivities and vacations, and for most of us, it is customary to run into a phase of reduced momentum concerning our fitness goals. The most important thing to do during times like these is to make sure that we take logically strong steps to ensure that the progress made is preserved and not worry too much about progress not being made. It is more important not to lose gain and to keep the momentum going through small daily habits and tasks than to break patterns and fall back.

Keeping up the progress and momentum is easy and does not require spending hours in the gym or giving up the fun during the festivities and holidays. All it takes are a few habits and practices seamlessly integrated into your daily routines. The key here is to ensure you do the absolute minimum required to keep up progress at all costs. This all comes down to a few hours of physical activity per week done at your own pace and time and a few eating habits that ensure you don't fall back on your journey.

Below are a few pointers by Fitness Expert Gauthaman Ramesh, Cult. fit that can help you in times like these to keep up your progress while having fun and excitement during festivities and holidays.

Keeping things extremely simple - Simplicity is the best way to improve adherence. The two central pillars of ensuring progress are Physical Activity and Nutrition. Spend time concentrating on these major pillars and not worry about other intricate details. Make sure you tick these two boxes daily in the simplest way possible.

Simplicity is the best way to improve adherence. The two central pillars of ensuring progress are Physical Activity and Nutrition. Spend time concentrating on these major pillars and not worry about other intricate details. Make sure you tick these two boxes daily in the simplest way possible. During times like these, physical activity can be something other than hours and hours of exercise or time spent at the gym. You need to be physically active and burn some calories. This will ensure that you hold the progress you have worked hard for. An example of this is to go for a short 30 mins of a brisk walk at a given time daily and make it a part of your daily routine. 30 mins of walking a day add to 3.5 hrs a week, which is a good amount of cardiovascular activity and would help with your overall caloric expenditure.

Everything is different from the right approach during times like these. Even if you are someone who prefers an intense workout at the gym, walking or a quick 30 mins of home workout might be a good option for a few days as the option of going to the gym regularly might not be a viable one while being surrounded by relatives during holidays and festivities. If you wait for the perfect opportunity to work out, there might be none, and you might not do anything. Even keeping track of the step count and walking inside the house to bring it up daily whenever you have the time for it can do great wonders in helping you keep up the progress. Simple 7k-10k steps per day can help a lot.

3-4 days of 40-50 mins of home workouts can do wonders in keeping up progress in times like these. If you are not into home workouts, 4-5 sessions of 30-40 mins of jogging or brisk walking will help take you a long way.

Move as much as possible - Taking the stairs over the lift, taking walks with your loved ones, walking to the shop nearby rather than taking the vehicle, and playing and taking part in games with your kids or family members are great ways to seamlessly get more activity in without taking time separately for it.

Food plays a significant role in times like these, and it is times like these when the tastiest foods are made. It is essential to be conscious of overindulging. Simple practices like portion control, avoiding second serves, and stopping when you feel complete can make a big difference. Try to interpret if you have overindulged and if you think going on a different walk of 30 mins can help bring you back on track.

The above are a few ways to do the minimum and ensure that you are on track while making the most of these festivities with your friends and family.