Most people today want to lose weight. But there are some who are just as desperate to gain weight. There are many skinny people who try everything from overeating to taking supplements that promise weight gain. But, in most cases, they are unable to gain the required amount of weight that they want to gain. This is because, just as there are specific exercises that can help you lose weight, you need to follow a specific workout regime to gain weight too. Eating and taking supplements is fine but do understand that this can also lead to adverse health complications. So, a better way to try and gain weight is to do some exercises. That is why, here, we reveal a few weight gain exercises that will help you attain your goal in a healthy manner.

But you need to perform these exercises every day for best results. This will help you build up healthy body mass.

Pushups

These are simple weight gain exercises that you can perform without the use of any equipment. It will help you build muscle in your arms and shoulders.

Directions

Lie down on the ground on your stomach.

Your palms must be flat on the ground and your arms by your sides.

Now slowly push your body up exerting pressure on your arms until your arms are fully extended.

Your back and legs must be straight and your body must form a straight line.

Lower yourself back down until your nose nearly touches the floor.

Repeat 10 times.

Pullups

You need a sturdy overhead bar for this weight gain exercise. This will help you build the muscles of your arms and shoulder.

Directions

Grip the overhead bar firmly with both hands.

Your palms must face away from you and your arms must be shoulder-width apart.

Now, putting pressure on your arms pull yourself up so that your feet are hanging in air.

Keep your arms straight.

Pull yourself up till your chin is above the bar and then gently lower yourself down so that your arms are straight again.

Repeat 10 times.

Bench press

You need a bend and a weighted bar to perform this workout. It helps build your shoulder, triceps, and chest muscles.

Directions

Lie on the bench facing up with the bar in your hands.

Extend your arms and lift the bar up.

Hold this position for a few seconds and the slowly lower your arms to bring the bar down to your chest.

Repeat 10 times.

Squats

This weight gain exercise will build the muscle in your butt and legs. It is also good for building strength and endurance.

Directions

Stand straight with your feet at hips-width distance apart.

Put your hands on your hips and tighten your core.

Bend your legs and lower yourself down as if you’re about to sit down.

Let your thighs be parallel to the ground.

Keep your upper body straight.

Hold this position for a few seconds and raise yourself back up to your original position.

Repeat 10 times.