A perfectly sculpted butt flat abs and toned legs! Take out just 15 minutes from your busy schedule and you can realise this dream. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a 15-minute leg butt & abs workout that can keep you feel energised and active throughout the week. The Pilates expert has trained the likes of Katrina Kaif Kareena Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. The 15 min leg butt & abs workout includes five exercises each of which should be performed for 45 seconds with 15 seconds active rest. Front Lunge to Side Leg Lift OR Reverse Lunge to