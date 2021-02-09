A perfectly sculpted butt, flat abs and toned legs! Take out just 15 minutes from your busy schedule and you can realise this dream. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a 15-minute leg, butt & abs workout that can keep you feel energised and active throughout the week. The Pilates expert has trained the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Tom Hanks' disclosure about his Covid-19 diagnosis changed people's behaviour toward the virus

The 15 min leg, butt & abs workout includes five exercises, each of which should be performed for 45 seconds with 15 seconds active rest. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty swears by this yoga asana to get rid of winter stiffness, improve flexibility

Front Lunge to Side Leg Lift OR Reverse Lunge to Side Leg Lift (modified version)

Decline Butt Blaster (switch sides, 20 secs each side) OR all 4’s Butt Blaster (modified version)

Chest Lift with Straight Leg Lower OR Chest Lift with Bent Knee Lower (modified version)

Bear Fire Feet OR Bear Marching (modified version)

Side Clams with Hip Lift (switching at 20 secs) OR Side Clams (modified version)

Yasmin Karachiwala suggests completing three rounds. She also demonstrated a modified version of each exercise; in case you need to scale it down. Also Read - Finding hard to get back to grind after holiday season? Try Shilpa Shetty’s trick

Watch the video posted by the trainer on Instagram to learn how to perform the 15-minute leg, butt & abs workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Get to know the benefits of these exercises

Lunges: These are a popular strength training exercise that work the large muscle groups in your lower body including abdominals, back muscles, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves.

It can help strengthen, sculpt, and tone your body, while also improving your overall fitness and athletic performance.

Performing lunges can also promote weight loss, improve your posture and strengthen your back, hips, and legs.

Reverse lunges are ideal for people who have knee concerns, difficulty balancing, or less hip mobility as they put less stress on your joints.

Side leg lifts: This Pilates move can work your core and legs all at once. Lifting your legs only engages your inner thighs and buttocks, but also work your abs, including those hard to reach obliques. It also helps strengthen your back, which can reduce pain and improve your posture.

Chest lifts are a great core workout. They help tone and sculpt your abdominal muscles and strengthen the chest and upper back muscles. Chest lifts can also help improve your posture and improve flexibility.

Bear crawl fire feet: It involves running in place while in a static bear crawl position. This exercise works the cardiovascular system as well as a wide range of muscle groups including the front shoulders, rear shoulders, triceps, and quads. It challenges the shoulders, chest, core, legs, arms, and back at the same time.

Side clam: This exercise helps tone the hips and thighs as well as improves pelvic stability. It primarily targets the glutes while also working the groin, hamstrings, hip flexors and lower back. There are many different side clam variations. Yasmin Karachiwala’s side clams with hip lift is one of them. Watch the video provided above to learn how to do this variation.

All you need to do these Pilates moves is a mat or a firm, padded surface.

Try out this 15-minute leg, butt & abs workout today. Yasmin Karachiwala also wants to know how many rounds you completed in 15 minutes and how you feel.