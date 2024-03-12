Fitness Tips For Ramadan Month: How To Keep Your Body Active And Healthy While Fasting?

The ninth month in the Islamic calendar holds a very special significance for the followers of Islam. It is called 'the holy month of Ramadan'. During this time, Muslims from all over the world offer prayers and conduct fasts from dawn till sunset. They usually eat a meal before dawn known as suhoor or sehri, observe fast throughout the day till sunset. After sunset, they break their fast with another meal known as iftar or fitoor. As per Islamic traditions, they are not allowed to eat or drink anything during this time and this is followed for the entire month.

So, when you have to fast for an entirety of 30 days, it may seem impossible to include everything in your routine. But, if you are really dedicated towards your health, you can do it. Read on till the end to known how you can incorporate exercise during Ramadan.

5 Low-Intensity Workouts That You Can Try While Fasting

These following exercises are simple but truly effective even during a fast:

Low intensity cardiovascular exercise is your holy grail. These mainly include walking, cycling, jogging or swimming. These exercise will ensure that you get full body exercise daily, will keep your heart healthy and maintain your weight and stamina. Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, planks, squats and lunges take very little time and effort. You do not require any equipment but it will help increase strength and stamina, keep your body toned and increase muscles even while during a fast. Boost flexibility, strength, mobility and relaxation with yoga and simple stretches. These exercises will also help you say mindful and connected to earth, God and body.

Other Ways To Stay Active And Healthy During Ramadan Fast

Ramadan fast can be difficult and overwhelming for your body. But, prior planning can help you get through it while incorporating all your day to day tasks during the day: