At times, you may be unwittingly making some mistakes that negate the benefits of your workout sessions. You go regularly to the gym and follow a healthy diet. Then maybe this is the reason why you are still not able to attain your fitness goals. Overall fitness is not just about going to the gym and working out. It involves a lot many things that you may be ignoring. It is also possible that you really may have no idea about what you are doing wrong. But don’t worry, you are not alone. There are many others who may be making the same mistakes.

Let us take a look at what you may be doing wrong.

You are distracted

Do you watch television while working out? Or, maybe, you like to catch up on your reading while hooked to an exercise machine. You are guilty of committing a fitness blunder. When you are working out, you should do just that. Focus entirely on your exercises. Don’t let anything distract you from your goals.

You stick to the same workout

This is a common fitness mistake. If you stick to the workouts every day, it may get boring. This will prevent you from giving your 100 per cent to your activity. Moreover, once your body adapts to a particular workout, it will stop responding. But regular changes in your workouts will keep things interesting and you will also derive maximum benefits.

You focus only on cardio exercises

Most people think doing cardio is enough. But for overall fitness, you need to do a combination of exercises. These has to be a balance. If you think like this, you need to change immediately. Do a mix of cardio and strength training to boost overall fitness.

You don’t give importance to pre-workout diet

You need to eat about 90 minutes before hitting the gym. Also, the food has to be healthy. You must avoid junk and fried food and eat a healthy balance of carbs and protein.

You ignore the recovery period

It is important to rest your body too. If you don’t take a break, how will your muscles and tissues repair itself? Avoid this fitness mistake.