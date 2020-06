1 / 6

When you think of how to burn calories and lose weight, physical activities like running, swimming, aerobics or dancing may come to your mind. This is because like many people, you think that you need to move your body to burn calories. But actually, your body is burning calories the whole time, even when we are doing nothing. Yes, you do burn some calories during leisure activities like sitting, walking, and sleeping. You heard it right, your body is still burning calories, even when you're sleeping. In fact, you can burn almost 10 calories for every 10 minutes of sleeping. Read to know calories burnt by daily recreational activities.