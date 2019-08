August 29 is National Sports Day. To commemorate the significance of this day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nation-wide Fit India Movement at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi. This initiative aims to encourage people to make physical activity and sports a part of their daily lives. He also administered a fitness pledge on the occasion. Ahead of this event, on the August 25 Man Ki Baat broadcast, PM Modi had asked people to come forward and enthusiastically participate in the Fit India Movement. In this address, he also urged people to visit iconic places and travel to places related to nature and wildlife.

Government officials, members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters like Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman came together to form a committee to advise the government on the Fit India Movement. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju is the chairman of this 28-member committee.

PM MODI’S MESSAGE TO PEOPLE ON THE OCCASION OF FIT INDIA MOVEMENT

There is no short-cut to health and fitness. Speaking on the occasion of the Fit India Movement, PM Modi said that a healthy India is his goal and exhorted people to take control of their lifestyle. India is plagued by lifestyle diseases. Technology and development have led to a sedentary lifestyle. Emphasising on the importance of fitness, especially in the times we live in, he said that people must change their mindsets when it comes to physical fitness.

According to him, the mind will be fit only if the body is fit. All successful people focus on their fitness. The PM also said that we achieve fitness only through hard work and that it is not simply a fashion statement. He exhorted people to resolve to be fit and reminded them that small changes in lifestyle can bring massive health benefits.

IMPORTANCE OF FITNESS

Fitness, both physical and mental, is very important for overall well-being. Fit people are healthy and more active. It improves quality of life and increases longevity. All you need to do is make a few lifestyle changes. Just 30 minutes of your day is enough to change your level of fitness. Exercise daily, take up a sport, eat healthy, avoid junk food and carbonated drinks, and sleep well.

Try to spend some time outdoor in the midst of nature. Go for a walk or take up a sport. There are so many ways to be fit. Just choose to do something that interests you. You will be surprised at the positivity that comes along with it. You will not only maintain good health but also improve your overall quality of life. Let us take a look at a few benefits of regular physical activity. All these benefits demonstrate the importance of physical fitness.

It increases longevity

It is a known fact that regular physical activity can increase life expectancy and reduce the risk of premature death. Healthy people tend to live longer. This is because the more fit you are, the less risk of diseases you have.

It boosts physical health

Regular exercise increases muscles mass and bone strength. It improves lung function and cardiovascular health. Physical activity reduces your risk of diabetes, heart disease and even some cancers. It will also lower blood cholesterol level and blood pressure. A sedentary lifestyle can be bad for a person’s body. Physical inactivity is associated with an increased risk for certain types of cancer, chronic diseases and mental health issues.

It improves mental health

If you are physically fit, you are also more happier. Fitness also reduces your risk of mental disorders like depression and anxiety. Besides, physical fitness increases your activity levels in your later years. This also adds to mental well-being.

Regular exercise can block out your negative thoughts and distract you from daily worries. It enhances mood and improves sleep patterns. It also positively changes levels of serotonin, endorphins and stress hormones in the brain. All this contributes to better mental health.

It reduces your risk of osteoporosis and accidental injuries

Regular exercise and sports can boost muscle strength, bone density and general flexibility. It reduces your risk of and resilience to accidental injuries. This is particularly true for older individuals who are at risk of osteoporosis. Stronger muscles and better balance will prevent falls and stronger bones will save you from fractures as you age.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KEEP IN MIND

If you are planning to start any exercise regime or take up a sport, it is better to go slow. Start with a low-intensity exercise and gradually work your way to moderate and then high-intensity activities. This will help you build up stamina and you will also avoid over-stressing your body with the sudden onrush of intense physical activities. Also make sure that you devote some time to your fitness every day. And, this means that you cannot excuse yourself even for a day.

Make small lifestyle changes. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk to the neighbourhood market instead of taking the car, don’t give in to junk food cravings. Try and be sure to involve all members of your family, irrespective of age, in your fitness journey. This will increase the fun quotient and keep you on track. These small steps will lead you to a life of fitness and health.

However, if you are over the age of 50 or if you have any health conditions, please consult your doctor before embarking on this journey.