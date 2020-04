Fitness is a lifelong project. There’s no age at which you can afford to be unfit. However, it gets tough stay fit as you age, courtesy, your depleting metabolic function. But lifestyle modifications like healthy eating and regular workouts will surely keep your fitness quotient up at any age. The only difference is, you have to work a little harder as you age. Probably that’s why Shilpa Shetty’s 68-year-old mom-in-law, Mrs. Usha Rani Kundra is sweating it out like a pro.

Recently, the Bollywood diva shared a video of her mother-in-law on Instagram where she was practising cardio workouts. The caption of the post says, “My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her… this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe… she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to… Love you and your spirit mom… So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all. #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #FitIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe”

Once you hit 50, the performance of your metabolism becomes sluggish. Also, associated conditions like thyroid disorder and menopause make it all the more difficult for you stay fit and maintain a healthy body weight. Therefore, here we are with some crucial a few tips that will help you stay in fine fettle after your 50s.

Boost your metabolism

As already mentioned, the rate of your metabolism reduces as you age. According to experts, metabolism slows down by 2% with every decade after 20 years of age. The slower your metabolism gets, the more difficult it becomes to shed those extra kilos. Drinking lots of water, having green tea and following a zinc-rich diet (poultry items and oysters are good sources of zinc).

Swimming, weight training and running will help boost your metabolism. Smart tip: Stand quite often through the day. It’ll boost your metabolism.

Keep a check on your diet

Your daily activity reduces when you grow old. This makes it even more important for you to take your meal plans seriously. Try increasing the amount of protein in your diet. Having a lot of green veggies on your plate is also equally important to stay fit. Also, make sure that you are not deficient of any nutrient which is quite common with older people. Consult a nutritionist if need be.

Practise yoga

Staying active is crucial for overall health and fitness, whether or not you try to lose weight. Yoga is a very good option when it comes to working out after 50s. The moves of this traditional workout are light on your joints. They are also the tried and tested remedies for stress alleviation.

Get a good night’s sleep

According to a study published in Journal of General and Family Medicine, elderly people show more age‐related sleep changes than younger people. They frequently experience fragmented sleep and early awakening, found the study. Sleep is crucial to your metabolic function, and therefore, your fitness and body weight too. Consult a sleep expert for a sound bedtime routine. Yoga, meditation, massage, and essential oils like lavender are good sleep boosters.

Don’t skip your routine check-ups

Sometimes when you do everything right but still are not able to see the results, don’t lose heart, visit your doctor. There could be some underlying causes behind your extra kilos. Also, don’t ignore your joint issues. They will keep you away from your yoga mat, gym and walking track. are refraining your body to shed that extra fat. Also get your hormone levels checked in regular intervals.