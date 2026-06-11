What's behind Cristiano Ronaldo's sculpted abs at 41? His fitness regimen explained

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, fans remain amazed by how 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo continues to flaunt a remarkably lean, muscular physique.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 11, 2026 12:36 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Instagram)

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 in full swing one player continues to draw focus not just for his football skills but also for his impressive physique. At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo's sculpted abs and lean muscular frame have once again become a major talking point among fans and fitness enthusiasts.

Portuguese superstar has been at the top of the game for over 20 years but still is in the same fitness class as those who are close to half his age. Experts say Ronaldo's incredible body is the result of years of hard work, systematic training, good sleep and a planned diet.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness secret

Ronaldo has been vocal about the importance of consistency and not quick results. His workout regimen includes strength training, cardio exercise, agility workouts and rest periods to help him maintain peak performance. The football icon reportedly exercises several times a week and targets various muscle groups as well as the inclusion of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These burst of intensive exercises increases the endurance, burn calories and keep the muscles defined. Additionally strength exercises like planks, crunches, leg raises and stability workouts are a major part of his fitness routine to help build the abdominal muscles that have become one of his trademark physical features.

Nutrition is also an equally important consideration

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi points out that getting a good look such as abs isn't all about workouts. She said, "Diets are an essential part of getting into a healthy body fat percentage and keeping the muscle mass." Ronaldo is famous for his high-protein diet and eating lean meat, fish, eggs and other protein-rich foods. He doesn't seem to consume too much sugar, processed food or alcohol. Instead he concentrates on whole foods that will give him long lasting energy and aid in recovery after training. Another important part of his routine is staying hydrated. Adequate hydration serves a number of purposes for supporting muscle function, recovery and athletic performance.

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Recovery and sleep matter

While Cristiano Ronaldo's training routines and performance are frequently talked about his recovery regimen is less well documented. The football icon has repeatedly told the media the significance of good sleep on numerous occasions. Sleep allows for proper regulation of hormones, muscle recovery, cognitive function and injury prevention. Other recovery methods like stretching, working the mobility and cold water therapy are also associated with his high level sporting performance.

What experts warn

Ronaldo's physique is impressive but health experts note that genetics, lifestyle and professional training all play a part in determining body composition. It takes a long term commitment, adequate recovery, balanced diet and regular exercise to see visible abs.

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You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Cristiano Ronaldo's training and diet are tailored by professionals and may not be suitable for everyone.