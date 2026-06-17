Lionel Messi latest injury updates: Argentina football legend suffered muscle fatigue and overload in his hamstring - How did he overcame it?

Lionel Messi health updates: Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup title defence against Algeria at the Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City. As all eyes are glued to Lionel Messi's performance today, let's take a quick look at how he recovered from his latest health issues before FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 17, 2026 8:12 AM IST

Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions Argentina begin their historic title defence against a resilient Algeria in an explosive Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium today (17th June). All eyes are glued to the legendary Lionel Messi, who makes his record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance in what many believe is his final international tournament. But did you know that he has just recovered from a serious muscle fatigue?

Just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, football fans across the globe were left concerned after Argentina captain and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi suffered a hamstring injury scare during an MLS match. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was forced off the field after experiencing discomfort in his left leg, raising fears about his fitness ahead of the tournament.

Fortunately for Argentina supporters, medical evaluations suggested that the issue was not a serious muscle tear but rather an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

Lionel Messi Injury Update: What Happened To Him Back In May?

Back on 24th May, as the Inter Miami won, Lionel Messi looked uncomfortable on the field - leaving fans worried about any sustained injuries. However, later medical reports confirmed that he has not sustained any serious injury and it was only muscular overload and fatigue in the star player's left hamstring.

Since then, Lionel Messi has focused solely on recovery as he has even trained with his team.

Lionel Messi's injury scare is NOT serious. Inter Miami's medical team have confirmed the Argentine only suffered muscle fatigue and overload in his left hamstring. Messi was taken off as a precaution with the 2026 World Cup approaching and is expected to reduce his pic.twitter.com/6c6giqiFby Football Tweet (@Footballtweet) May 27, 2026

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How Did Messi Recover From The Hamstring Problem?

Although, the exact recovery plan that he followed was never disclosed publicly by the official sources, sports medicine experts have stated that such recovery phase usually depends on the right combination of the following strategies:

Rest From Intense Workout Schedule

One of the first strategy that is used to recover from a strained or exhausted muscle is to get a complete rest by reducing physical stress on the affected muscle. Sources had revealed that Messi was immediately withdrawn from competition to prevent a minor issue from developing into a more serious hamstring strain or tear.

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation

The second phase of the recovery includes physiotherapy and professionally planned rehabilitation programme. According to the sources this entire process ensures that the footballer is undergoing a targeted physiotherapy. In medical terminology, a targeted physiotherapy includes:

Soft tissue therapy Stretching exercises Strengthening of the hamstrings and gluteal muscles Mobility work Progressive return-to-running drills

A Training Schedule Focusing On Recovery

The next important step towards recovery also includes focused training. While Messi was dealing with muscle fatigue and overloaded hamstring issues, he ensured to follow a properly planned practice schedule. Instead of directly getting into high-intensity sessions, he kept it a slow and growing process. This allows medical teams to assess pain levels, strength, and movement patterns before clearance for competition.

Rest, Hydration And Nutrition

Apart from rehabilitation and focused training, players also follow a strict diet routine that is made to support the body recover from the injuries.

What Is Hamstring Overload And Muscle Fatigue?

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, Hamstring overload occurs when the muscles at the back of the thigh are subjected to more stress than they can comfortably handle. Unlike a muscle tear, overload typically involves excessive strain and fatigue without significant structural damage. In another study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine researchers have also found that muscle imbalances, reduced hamstring strength, and fatigue-related factors significantly increase the risk of hamstring injuries among professional football players.

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