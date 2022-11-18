WHO Challenges FIFA World Cup Players To #BringTheMoves And Encourage Kids To #Beactive

A digital app called 'GenMove' will also be launched tomorrow to encourage children to be physically active daily throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Excited for the FIFA World Cup 2022! Not only football fans are expecting their heroes to create new records this year but new moves as well. The World Health Organization (WHO) has challenged players at the World Cup 2022 to #BringTheMoves when they score goals in its effort to encourage youngsters to be more active.

The #BringTheMoves campaign was jointly launched by WHO, FIFA and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Qatar and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC). Now, young football fans from across the globe are challenging players of participating teams to show their celebration moves on social media. Players are being asked to post videos of their celebration moves on their social media pages using the hashtag #BringTheMoves.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the FIFA World Cup could be a significant platform to spread that message about the importance of physical exercise for children in an exciting and engaging way.

"This challenge not only unites children with their heroes but utilises the most digital-ever World Cup to send the message that we all need to be active and drives awareness also for parents that children need 60 minutes of physical exercise a day. At the moment, that is not the case for 80 per cent of adolescents around the world," he stated.

Total 32 teams will be competing (across 64 matches) in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.

Being active is good for your body and mind

Former C te d'Ivoire striker Didier Drogba, who is now a WHO Goodwill Ambassador, stated that being physically active is especially important for children while they are growing and developing physically, mentally and socially. "Being active is good for your body and your mind mental and physical health," he said.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is also a WHO Goodwill Ambassador, also supports the #BringTheMoves challenge as he believes "kids have to be active" and football players can be an inspiration for them.

WHO asks children to download GenMove

As part of the campaign, an app called "GenMove" will also be launched to encourage children to be physically active daily throughout the FIFA World Cup. The app is scheduled to be launched on tomorrow (19 November) at the Walk the Talk - Health for All Challenge in Qatar. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be unveiling GenMove along with Her Excellency Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health for Qatar.

Dr Tedros said, "Football, music and joy are the perfect ingredients to get people moving for health."

He added that the #BringTheMoves challenge is all about connecting World Cup stars with youngsters to motivate people to be "more physically active for better health."

