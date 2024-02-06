Fenugreek Seeds Water For Lowering Cholesterol: 7 Ways Drinking Methi Water On Empty Stomach Can Help Flush LDL Cholesterol

Fenugreek Seeds Water For Lowering Cholesterol

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add a glass of fenugreek seeds, aka methi water to your morning routine to flush out bad LDL cholesterol naturally.

Fenugreek, popularly known as methi in Indian dishes, is not just a flavor enhancer but also boasts multiple health advantages. Middle-of-the-list among these benefits is its potency in reducing cholesterol levels. Make it your morning routine to drink water that you've soaked methi in overnight, and you'll see improvements in your heart's health by flushing out harmful LDL cholesterol.

7 Ways Drinking Soaked Methi Water On Empty Stomach Can Help Flush LDL Cholesterol

Here are the top 7 ways drinking methi-soaked water can help flush out bad LDL cholesterol from the arteries naturally at home:

Packed With Soluble Fibers

Methi water is a simple homemade remedy to cut down cholesterol levels. The seeds, when soaked overnight, release soluble fiber that latches onto the cholesterol in your digestive tract and stops it from entering your bloodstream.

TRENDING NOW

Helps In Reducing Triglycerides

Don't just worry about cholesterol, methi water can also reduce your triglycerides levels. Triglycerides, a blood fat, can escalate your heart disease risk if you have too much of it. Fortunately, the soluble fiber in methi does a fantastic job of reducing it.

Helps Absorb LDL Cholesterol

Saponins, compounds found profusely in methi, also help in pushing down cholesterol levels. These tiny helpers block the absorption of cholesterol in your gut, which in turn lowers the LDL cholesterol in your system.

Encourages Good Cholesterol

Methi water does not just remove bad cholesterol, it also encourages HDL cholesterol, often referred to as the 'good' cholesterol. HDL cholesterol helps eliminate LDL cholesterol, and methi stimulates its production, thus doubly securing your heart's health.

You may like to read

Helps In Weight Management

And if you're struggling with weight, methi water could be your ally. High cholesterol often accompanies overweight or obesity, and shedding those extra pounds can help lower cholesterol. Methi induces a sense of fullness and curbs hunger pangs, aiding in maintaining a healthy weight.

Helps Fight Inflammation

LDL cholesterol reduction isn't the only superpower of methi; it also fights inflammation and shields against oxidative stress, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Precautions To Take When Consuming Fenugreek Seeds Soaked Water

Remember, methi water is no replacement for prescribed medication. Make sure to always consult your doctor before making any dietary changes or modifying your medication.

In a nutshell, drinking methi-soaked water first thing in the morning can push harmful LDL cholesterol out and boost heart health. Alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise, including methi water in your daily regimen can help you uphold healthy cholesterol levels and keep heart diseases at bay. It's rich in soluble fiber, saponins, and antioxidants, which all contribute to its cholesterol-fighting abilities.