There must be days when you don't feel like doing your usual workout, either because you're too tired or just feeling less motivated. It's okay to take a day off from your daily exercise. In fact, it is good to have a rest day as it allows your body to recover and repair, as well as refresh your mind. Overtraining can lead to unwanted side effects like severe muscle pains, weakness, mood swings, and depression. But if you still don't want to miss your workout and your body has the ability of pull off some moves, you can try these expert-suggested low-impact, low-intensity exercises instead.

Full-Body Extensions

If the jump squats are too much for you, go for full-body extension version. It is actually a modified jump squat, which is performed with your feet rooted firmly on the ground. Follow the steps below:

Keep your feet hip-width apart and lower into a squat. Make sure your arms are straight down at your sides, chest lifted, and core pulled in tight.

Now, rise up onto your toes and swing your arms straight up overhead. As you rise, your legs should be straight, and your hips has to be pushed forward and up.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Low-Impact Jacks

This is a low-intensity version of your usual jumping jack, but it can still get you moving. Taking the jump out of jumping jacks can be easier on your knees as well. Let's start –

Stand with your feet together and hands down at your sides.

Step one foot out to the side and raise both arms up.

Bring both arms down, and your feet together.

Repeat with the other foot.

Half Burpees

Burpees are a great full-body exercise, but it demands balance, mobility and a strong core. When your body is not 100 percent ready, it can be harder to perform.

So, let’s remove the impact and the push-up to make it a half burpee for the lazy day.

Start with a squat position, keeping both hands on the floor directly underneath your shoulders.

Bring on foot backward and then the other to create a high plank pose. Keep your core engaged as you hold this pose.

Then return to the squat position, stepping one foot forward at a time.

Bicycle Crunches

You can swap the mountain climber exercise with low-impact alternatives like bicycle crunches or standing bicycles. These moves work the abdominals and improve hip stability without straining much on the knees.

Start by lying flat on your back, legs extended.

Lift your shoulders but don’t pull your head or neck.

Squeeze one knee in toward the chest and twist to touch the opposite elbow.

Alternate the side.

Standing bicycles are an even easier version of mountain climbers. Follow the same steps of bicycle crunches while standing.

Modified Push-Ups

Push-ups work your arms, chest, back, core and legs all at the same time. But if you’re a beginner or you’re too sore, try the modified push-ups by dropping your knees. This will put less stress on your core and legs.