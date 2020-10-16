Thanks to the pressures of modern life, stress has become a part and parcel of life today. Juggling to fulfill all responsibilities, be it professional or personal, takes a huge toll on a person and disturbs his equilibrium. This is true for all age groups. Stress also does not discriminate between gender. But if you are stressed, you need to take some action before it is too late. Over time, this can affect your health and wellness and lead to chronic ailments. Stress can make you gain or lose weight, give you hypertension and heart disease and also diabetes. By adopting a regular exercise routine, you will be able to relax and calm your mind considerably. Here, we list a few exercises that you can adopt to do so. Also Read - Exercise regularly in the morning to bring down your risk of breast, prostate cancers

Stretches

Stretches are great for releasing tension from the body. This is especially good for people who have a desk job or those who drive a lot. It reduces the stiffness on your joints and muscles. Other than the physical benefits, stretches also calm the mind and relaxes you. The best time to do stretches in the morning after you get out of bed and at night. Just before you go to sleep. Morning stretches will energise you and bedtime stretches will help you sleep better at night.

Running

This is a proven stress buster. Whenever you feel too tense, just go for a jog. Or, better still, go for a long run all by yourself. At the end of it, you will feel rejuvenated and energized. It stimulates the production of endorphins and relaxes you.

Tai Chi

This is derived from an ancient Chinese martial art. The emphasis here is on breathing along with physical movement. It is also called ‘meditation in motion’. Tai chi increases flexibility and rejuvenates the body and mind, thereby inducing a sense of well-being. It helps you sleep better at night and boosts cardiovascular health. So, get yourself a certified instructor and learn to go through the motions for a stress-free life.

Walking

This is again easy to do and a very inexpensive alternative. You will get best results if you go for a walk in the midst of nature. It will release tension from the major muscle groups and sooth the nervous system. You will fell all the worries and tensions fall away and come back rejuvenated from your walk. It is also good for cardiovascular health, hypertension and type 2 diabetes. Start with 15 minutes of walk everyday and gradually build it up to 30 minutes to an hour. Do this regularly for best benefits.

Circuit Training

This involves weight-training along with some with cardio, with short periods of rest in between. It is a high-intensity workout that comes with many health benefits, one of which is a calming effect on your mind. It stimulates the production of endorphins and this boosts your mood. Do this regularly if you are stressed all the time. You will rejuvenate you and you will feel a sense of peace after the workout session. You will be surprised with the results.