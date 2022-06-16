Fathers deserve to be treated all year long, and the deal gets sweeter around Father's Day. So as the special day approaches on Sunday, June 19, we've produced a selection of delectable desserts to pamper your dad, uncles, and grandfather with. Whether your father is an incredible, fun one or a stern disciplinarian, these sugary delicacies along with some options for fit dads are sure to melt him. Gifted standalone or presented as a surprise after that special full-course meal you plan to cook for him, these will indeed show him how much you care and appreciate him.
Here's The Scoop On All That's Sure To Bring A Smile To Your Old Man's Face:
Double Dough Brownie: A great present for fathers who have a sweet craving but are also trying to get healthier. Combined with two delights, cookies and brownies, create a single delightfully delicious, high-protein snack. The Double Dough Brownie has irresistible flavour and texture layers, including a chocolate chip cookie dough foundation, a brownie-style protein dough topped with soft sugar caramel, and enrobed in a chocolate-flavoured coating they're pure protein perfection. A great way to do a fitness-conscious dad a solid, if you ask us!
Whey Gift Box: Whey Gift Box is a complete fitness package if your dad likes to go to the gym frequently. A mango-flavoured Impact whey protein pack (500g), a stainless-steel metal shaker, and a box of chocolate coconut-flavoured high protein bars are swaddled in the box. Myprotein has thoughtfully created the Whey Gift Box, which is the perfect Father's Day gift.
Cocoa Treats: Alcohol-infused desserts will liven up your Father's Day celebrations. Sacher torte cake, coffee walnut loaf, amarula and dark chocolate cupcake, whisky and cashew cookies, rochers, and many more alcoholic and non-alcoholic dessert alternatives are available.
Cheesecakes: A cheesecake is tailor-made for your father's sweet tooth. Choose from various cheesecake varieties: Blueberry lemongrass cheesecake, dalagona cheesecake, mango basil cheesecake, lotus biscoff cheesecake, and other flavours that are crafted with high-quality ingredients.
Belgian Waffles: What's better than waffles to match your dad's sweetness on Father's Day 2022? Belgian Waffles is a unique, on-the-go waffle sandwich created fresh at their waffle stations with specially formulated egg-less batter and premium fillings.
Fresh and Natural Ice Creams: Want your dad to have a glimpse back into his childhood? Try summer special ice creams, including alphonso mango, jamun, leechee, himsagar mango watermelon, and muskmelon.