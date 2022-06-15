Father's Day 2022: Over the years, Father's Day gifts have become synonymous with - watches, ties, and shaving kits. But, come June, we start scratching our heads, looking for something special to gift him. Well, this Father's Day, why not give him the best health with something delicious and nutritious? Something that's not just about fitness but fun and flavour as well. Today, we bring you a list of healthy and tasty products that you and your dad will love.
Nutrition Intake: Experts believe that as the body ages, metabolisms start working at a slow pace. This means that the essential nutrients that keep us energetic and give us strength to fight illness are not quickly received. For example, if your father has a spicy sweet tooth, give him a pack of dark chocolate oats and veggie masala oats. These are rich in fibre and full of flavour, good for weight management and great for the heart. With a taste of these oats, your father will forget the typical taste.
Laddoo: Who does not love laddoos? Well, you must be thinking, how can someone give laddoos to their fathers? We don't think so because what could be better than a box of better ladoo in vanilla and cocoa flavour. A nutty chocolate taste followed by hints of vanilla and made with ingredients rich in minerals, nutrients, and fibres give one the power to get more done. In addition, the dates and nuts in the laddoos release sustained natural energy making one feel refreshed and energized.
Nuttie Mix: If your father is a fan of almonds and cashews, and if he loves munching on them from time to time, then here is the perfect gift for him. Inspired by traditions of Indian roasting artistry, gift him a jar full of crisp and crunchy almonds and cashews carefully roasted in Himalayan pink salt. Devoid of artificial flavours, this zero-trans fat product is an ideal tea-time buddy and boosts energy.
Combo Surprise: You all would agree that almost all fathers have sweet teeth; they all have a varying degree of liking for sweetness. They have many different traits that make them special and unique. Get a combo box for the dads who do not like sharing their food and are food fanatics of the house. This combo surprise is sure to win his heart.
Protein Intake: Protein is something everyone needs, and if your dad enjoys healthy snacks, Phab protein bars are the perfect match. Delivering a delicious, preservative-free and natural energy boost with 21g protein per serve, these protein bars keep one energized for every moment, big or small.