Most people on a fitness trip are confused about whether it is better to exercise on an empty stomach or if they should eat something before hitting the gym. It is an ongoing debate with many advocates and naysayers. People who are in favour of working out on an empty stomach say that it maximises fat burning. In fact, those who do cardio workouts say that fasted cardio is the best form of exercise regime. It means that you do cardios on an empty stomach. But others disagree and say that it may be bad for health.

A study in the Northumbria University say that people can burn up to 20 per cent more body fat by exercising in the morning on an empty stomach. The British Journal of Nutrition published this study. Researchers saw that people who exercised in the morning did not consume additional calories or experience increase in appetite during the day to compensate for their earlier activity.

While the ongoing debate you may hear involves some saying fasted cardio is great for fat burn and others saying it’s not that good for you, you may not even be sure what this workout is all about.

What Is Fasted Cardio?

Fasted cardio is what the name suggests — it’s doing cardio while your body is in the state of fasting.

While this doesn’t mean you’re working out on an empty stomach, it just means that you have not eaten for at least eight hours like when you have just woken up from your eight-hour sleep.

When your body is in a fasted state, your insulin levels are low and therefore you burn fat. By performing fasted cardio, you burn fat quicker than when your insulin levels are high from a meal you have just eaten.

The higher the insulin levels in your body, the less fat you will burn. If fat burn is on your radar at the moment, then fasted cardio might be the way to go and a workout in the morning is the best way to incorporate fasted cardio.

Benefits of Fasted Cardio

There are many benefits that come with fasted cardio, especially when it comes to fat loss. Some studies have found that exercising in a fasted state can burn about 20 percent more fat that when you work out after eating. Working out in the morning will give you an energy boost and improve your concentration and focus throughout the day. When you work out on an empty stomach, glycogen stores in the body are less and you burn more fat (instead of carbs) for energy. Fasted cardio can improve insulin sensitivity and therefore improve the way you burn fat without affecting your hormonal balance.

The Not So Good News

While fasted cardio shows to have various benefits surrounding fat burn, other research has uncovered some negative effects that fasted cardio can have on your health:

Can impair endurance performance in the long run.

May eventually slow your metabolism down.

Slows the ability of the body to utilize fat as fuel.

Signals the body to break down amino acids to initiate glucose production.

Should You Do It?

Personal preference plays a big role in whether you want to incorporate fasted cardio into your fitness routine or not. If you’re mentally prepared and ready to take on this new challenge, then you’ll be sure to push yourself and make it through. On the other hand, your health is also very important to consider. If you are in good health, you should be fine to do fasted cardio.

The trouble starts for those individuals who follow a low-carb lifestyle as it might be tough to engage in cardio due to the low energy available in their livers. While this is not a big issue, it is important for you to listen to your body and know when it’s time to stop.

Text sourced from zliving.com