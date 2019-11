Recently, the versatile actor, director producer Farhan Akhtar has posted a black and white picture on Instagram where he is taking special boxing lessons from former kickboxing champion, Drew Neal.

Farhan Akhtar has always managed to surprise us pleasantly in any avatar that he takes up, be it Milkha Singh (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag) the sprinter or Karthik Narayan, the introvert schizophrenia patient (Karthik Calling Karthik). In October next year, he is going to arrive on the silver screen as a boxer in the movie Toofan. Recently, the versatile actor, director producer has posted a black and white picture on Instagram where he is taking special boxing lessons from former kickboxing champion, Drew Neal.

He has captioned the image, “Storming into the weekend”. The picture tells you exactly why he is known for getting into the skin of a character. This post is also inspirational, because, only a month ago, he was suffering from a hairline fracture on his hand.

FARHAN AKHTAR’S FITNESS REGIME

Apart from boxing, Farhan’s current regime includes lateral raise and front raise with dumbbells. The former helps him develop round, muscled shoulders. In terms of diet, he relies on home food cooked in olive oil and includes more proteins than carbs in his meals. Farhan’s preferred breakfast includes 6 egg-white omelets, mushrooms and a glass of orange juice.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BOXING

When you think of boxing, you may picture greats like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, but boxing is not just a sport anymore, it has become a popular way to stay fit. Here are some health benefits of boxing.

Helps you lose weight

Boxing is a high intensity workout, which can burn as much as 500 calories per session. It is one workout where you burn calories during and after the session. A typical cardio workout which includes running or jogging does not have this post training calorie burning effect.

Gives your muscles a great toning

In comparison to the slow, controlled, and heavy movements involved in body-building and weight lifting which only produce bulk, boxing is about punching fast which can help tone your muscles and give you the chiselled body which you are craving for.

Beneficial for your cardiovascular health

Boxing is a full body exercise, which involves large groups of muscles contracting at the same time. This helps in promoting blood circulation and helps your heart and lungs function better.

Alleviates stress

Are you stressed as you constantly fail to meet your deadlines at work? Or is it a family issue that’s bothering you? Then, you should take up boxing. By taking out your frustration on a punching bag, you will get the much-needed relief from stress.

Lends better hand-eye coordination

Hand-eye coordination plays a pivotal role in our motor skills and boxing helps boost this skill. When you are punching a boxing bag, you need to concentrate your mind and focus on a moving target and then hit it. This improves your hand-eye-coordination.