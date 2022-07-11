Facing Digestive Issues? Alia Bhatt's Trainer Shares Yoga Asanas To Boost Digestion

Alia Bhatt's Trainer Shares Yoga Asanas To Boost Digestion

If you have been suffering from digestive issues lately, then these yoga asanas suggested by Alia Bhatt's trainer Anushka Parwani might be able to help you.

Your digestive health is vital to keeping your overall health in check. It is responsible for breaking down food so that your body can retrieve essential nutrients and vitamins. A disturbed digestive system can make you feel uncomfortable and lead to health problems. Some of the common signs of digestive problems include constipation, diarrhoea, gas, heartburn, nausea, vomiting and intestinal cramps. Making some changes in your lifestyle can help manage digestive problems.

One way to deal with digestive issues is yoga. The holistic practice that has been part of the Indian heritage for decades offers many benefits for your digestion. Plus, maintaining gut health helps build a stronger immune system and boost heart health.

Yoga For Digestion

If you have digestive problems, don't worry this expert has a solution for you! Anushka Parwani, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's yoga instructor, has been advocating for yoga for several health problems. Recently, the fitness expert took to her social media to share yoga asanas that can help one maintain a healthy digestive system. Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

She captioned the video, "Bloating, indigestion, gastrointestinal issues are common symptoms of an unhealthy gut. Along with the combination of nourishing your body with healthy foods and essential nutrients, Yoga can also play a vital role in detoxifying the gut and maintaining its health."

Yoga Asanas For Digestive Health

Here are all the poses suggested by the fitness expert that you can do to maintain digestive health along with other health benefits.

Triangle pose

It offers a plethora of health benefits including relieving stress, improving digestion, relieving constipation, alleviating back pain, helping with menopause symptoms, deal with anxiety, neck pain and sciatica. It also helps stretch and strengthen your muscles.

Puppy pose

Including a puppy pose in your regimen can help you in more ways than one. Some of the health benefits of the puppy pose are to stretch the spine, shoulders, upper back, and abdominal uses, calm the senses, and relieve stress and anxiety.

Boat pose

Practising boat pose can help you build focus and make you more aware. It also helps boost energy and build confidence. Boat pose is good for improving posture and fighting the negative effects of sitting for too long.

Bridge pose

Bridge pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana helps improve posture and fight the effects of prolonged sitting. It can also be beneficial for someone with back pain. Not only this, but the bridge pose can also stretch your abdomen, chest, and shoulders.

Spinal twist on back

Also known as the Supta Matsyendrasana, a spinal twist on the back is great at stretching glutes, chest and obliques. It is regarded as a heart opener because of the chest stretch. Additionally, it can help with digestion and spinal movement. At the conclusion of a yoga session, it is a soothing position. This remedy for sitting and slouching over work will improve your posture in daily life.

