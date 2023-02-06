Facial Fat: Know How To Get Rid Of Puffiness

A person’s facial muscles and bone structure might play some role in determining facial thickness

Cardio, dietary changes and targeted exercise can tone down your face

Face fat is often a sign that you might have gained some ounces everywhere else on your body. Sometimes the causes of a puffy face are not dietary but a myriad of other reasons such as inflammation, not getting enough sleep, drinking less water, some medications and other reasons. Also, your face fat can also fluctuate from day to day. Much like other areas of the body, facial fat too can be reduced by exercising and making dietary changes.

As per experts, facial fat is visible more in the cheeks and under the chin and neck. Also, a person's facial muscles and bone structure might play some role in determining facial thickness. Experts also say that if the muscles between the cheeks and jaw are overdeveloped, faces will tend to appear fuller.

Cardio can have an all-round effect

When a person might engage in cardio or aerobic workouts, the slimming effect is general and might impact facial fat as well. Facial fat is just an extension of an overall weight gain. Cardio can encourage fat burning and if maintained with a healthy diet can result in slimming of the face. One must also cut on carbohydrate-rich food that can cause excess fat storage.

Food will also determine the puffiness

The kind of food one might be consuming can also cause facial bloating that fluctuates throughout the day. As per experts, having food rich in salts and carbohydrates can result in water retention in parts of the body including the face. Processed food must be avoided or reduced. As per some studies, water consumption has been associated with lipolysis (breakdown of fat). Hence, keeping oneself hydrated is another way of reducing face puffiness. Alcohol can not only increase calorie intake but can also cause dehydration. This will further initiate water retention in your face.

Facial exercises and yoga can help

For those who might be in need of targeted facial fat loss, many exercises and facial yoga can come to their aid. It has been suggested by experts that exercising facial exercises can lead to the burning of facial fat. Growing evidence has suggested that face yoga has been found effective in improving the structure of the face by strengthening the muscles and toning them. The purpose of face yoga goes beyond fat reduction, rather it involves massages, movements and acupuncture that have also been associated with better facial features.