Expert explains why extreme heat may put your bones, muscles and mobility at risk

Extreme heat can affect muscles, joints, hydration and physical performance. An expert explains how rising temperatures may impact mobility and musculoskeletal health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 3, 2026 3:26 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Simon Thomas

Bone health in summer. (Image: AI Generated)

Muscle cramps after a short walk, body aches, stiff joints and long-lasting fatigue are becoming more common among people during this heatwave. Although dehydration and heatstroke are two well-known effects of extreme temperatures orthopaedic specialists are warning that the effects of protracted heat exposure can be a major burden on the muscles, joints and bones as well as mobility. In some cases muscle weakness due to heat exposure can also cause fall injury, sprains and fractures especially for older people including those who have some health issues with their bones and joints.

Extreme heat can trigger problems besides dehydration

Dr Simon Thomas, Sr Director, Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh told TheHealthsite.Com that heatwaves are now playing a role in musculoskeletal issues that many people may not immediately associate with rising temperatures.

"What we are seeing are musculoskeletal issues that go beyond dehydration during extreme heat and extended heatwaves," he said. "Patients frequently report muscle cramps, constant fatigue, joint stiffness, generalized body aches and a decrease in physical endurance, among other concerns."

The expert said these symptoms are frequently associated with fluid and electrolyte disturbances resulting from a loss of water and minerals from the body due to excessive sweating or sweating.

Why do heatwaves cause muscle cramps and joint stiffness?

The human body relies on electrolytes like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium for proper muscle and nerve function. Without these minerals your muscles may become more likely to cramp, weak and fatigued.

Dr. Thomas also said that dehydration can also impact joint lubrication making movement harder and more uncomfortable. Less lubrication can exacerbate stiffness especially among people with medical conditions like arthritis. As a result many people experience reduced physical endurance, slower recovery after working out and normal activities become painful or difficult.

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Can extreme heat increase the risk of fractures?

The experienced orthopaedic surgeon told TheHealthsite.Com that fatigue and weakness due to heat exhaustion can affect concentration, balance and coordination thus making for accidents. In his words, "In some cases weakness from a heat-related illness can lead to dizziness, loss of balance, falls, sprains, and fractures."

According to Dr. Thomas certain individuals at high risk of experiencing heat-related musculoskeletal complications include elderly people, those with arthritis or osteoporosis, outdoor workers and physically active people. High temperatures during this period can aggravate health issues for these people.

Feeling muscle pain or spasms in this heat? You might be experiencing heat cramps. Heat cramps are painful muscle spasms caused by a loss of salt and fluids through heavy sweating. They're often an early sign of heat exhaustion. If you experience heat cramps, here's what to do: pic.twitter.com/KaUoX78O3Y American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 1, 2025

How to protect your bones and muscles during a heatwave

"Preventive measures that include drinking fluids with proper electrolyte balance, avoiding exposure during the hottest part of the day and pacing physical activity can minimize heat-related orthopaedic risks," Dr. Thomas said.

As heatwaves are predicted to become more frequent and intense it is crucial to be aware of how heat affects musculoskeletal health as well as prevent dehydration and heatstroke. Keeping muscles functioning at their peak, joints comfortable and bones protected all summer long may be as simple as staying hydrated and avoiding extra amounts of heat for many.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider for concerns about heat-related health risks.