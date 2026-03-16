Exercising in summer? smart workout tips to prevent dehydration

Exercising in summer can increase the risk of dehydration.here are smart workout tips to stay hydrated, prevent heat-related illness and exercise safely during hot weather.

Exercising in summer smart workout tips to prevent dehydration

Exercising in summer can also be refreshing, though temperatures are also more likely to make one more prone to dehydration. When you exercise in hot weather, your body sweats more to cool down the body. This results in great loss of fluids and important electrolytes that may cause you to feel dizzy, exhausted and weak. Unless it is dealt with adequately, dehydration will also impact your performance in the exercise and your well-being. It is possible to stay in shape even on the hottest days of the season by following some easy tips.

The reason why dehydration occurs more quickly in summer

When one is exercising, the body is supposed to lose fluids through sweat. During summer, it is hot and humid, meaning the body will have to work even harder to cool itself. Consequently, you end up sweating excessively. Otherwise, without a rapid replacement of lost fluids, dehydration may appear.

Dehydration can lead to such symptoms as headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, excessive thirst, and weakness and lack of stamina during exercise. The severe cases can also bring on heat exhaustion or even heatstroke as a result of dehydration. This is the reason why it is necessary to be conscious of hydration during physical activities in hot weather.

Prehydration before, during and after exercise

The best means of avoiding dehydration is to ensure that hydration is maintained during the day. It is also advisable to drink water before engaging in an exercise so that your body starts exercising in a well-hydrated condition. When exercising, the small sips of water should be taken after every 15-20 minutes, instead of after getting extremely thirsty. You should restore the lost fluids lost in the process of achieving your workout by drinking water or beverages that contain electrolytes. This is to help in restoring the balance of the body and also aid in the quicker recovery.

Select the best time to work out

The time of the workout is very important in the prevention of dehydration. Exercise should not be done during high heat periods which are most of the times between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the temperatures are maximum.Alternatively, it is better to have early morning or evening exercises when weather is cooler. This minimizes over sweating and chances of over heating and dehydration.

Wear lightweight and breathable clothes

Clothing is bound to introduce a strong influence on the way in which your body reacts to heat during exercise. Wear loosely fitting, lightweight, and breathable clothes that leave the sweat easy to evaporate. Gypsying clothes that remove moisture also ensure that the body is cooled and overheating is avoided and your sessions are more comfortable.

Adjust workout intensity

Strenuous exercise during hot weather may cause the body extra pressure. It is also prudent to tone down your exercise routine a bit or cut the amount of time you are exercising during summer particularly when you are outside.

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Taking breaks in between sets will enable your body to cool and avoid extreme loss of fluid. The most important advice is to listen to your body, in case you feel dizzy, nauseous or unusually tired, then you should stop exercising and hydrate.

Add hydrating foods to your diet

Water is not the only way of getting hydrated. Most fruits and vegetables contain high water content and may be used to ensure the level of hydration throughout the day. During summer, one can use foods like watermelon, cucumber, oranges and strawberries. They contain not only fluids but also the necessary vitamins and minerals that help to maintain the state of health.

Overall, it is a big deal to remain hydrated, exercise at warmer times, use breathable garments and adjust your levels of intensity. Having safe and effective workouts during the summer season is possible by listening to the needs of your body and being hydrated.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.