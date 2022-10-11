Exercising For Heart Health: How Much Exercise Do You Need for Better Heart Health?

How Much Exercise Do You Need for Better Heart Health?

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr A. Srinivasan, MD, DM, Cardiologist, Tanjore, to understand more about this condition and how much exercise is good for you to keep your heart healthy and happy.

A healthy heart is a symbol of a healthy body. But how to keep this organ happy? According to the experts, exercising regularly can help keep your body and also your heart healthy. The role of exercise in health is undisputed, but how, when and how much is very important. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr A. Srinivasan, MD, DM, Cardiologist, Tanjore, to understand how much exercise is good for you to keep your heart healthy and happy.

How Does Exercising Help Your Heart

There are many ways in which exercising daily can help your heart stay healthy. Here is a list of good things that it can do to your heart:

Reduces blood pressure and the chances of hypertension Regulates body weight Helps in building muscles Improves blood circulation by reducing the load on the heart Helps keep diabetes risk at bay Decreases risk of stroke, blood clots Lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol Reduces stress Reduces inflammation which affects several body systems

Exercising regularly is good for your heart health, but, pushing too hard is a bad idea. According to the experts, exercising more than what is recommended can lead to major health issues.

What Exercise Is Good For Your Heart?

Take a look at the chart below to know what exercises are good for your heart.

How much exercise is okay for a healthy heart? About 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise or 75 minutes per week of vigorous exercise are recommended for healthy living.

You may like to read