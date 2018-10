Whenever you decide to go sleeveless your arms should look toned and fit. But, if you have got flabby arms then it cannot be easily tamed easily. You can only shed the fat from a specific area of the body with an exercise that targets particularly that area. It is tough for women to find time to hit the gym because of a lot of responsibilities. Thankfully, to achieve fabulously toned arms one doesn’t need to go to the gym. Just practice these below- mentioned exercises to sculpt your arms. These exercises will surely help you reduce that extra flab from your arms.

Aerolean Push-Up

This exercise focuses on your triceps, chest and shoulders for fitness.

Step 1: Get into the push-up position

Step 2: Keep your feet together but hands width apart

Step 3: Point your fingers out to the sides

Step 4: Tilt your body to the right by bending your right elbow

Step 5: Return to the starting position and repeat with left arm

Step 6: Hold every position for 60 seconds

Step 7: If you find the exercise hard initially, rest your knees on the floor

Wrist Rotation

With this rotation exercise tone your lower arms and shoulders.

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet and shoulder width-apart

Step 2: Hold a 1 to 2-pound dumbbell in each hand

Step 3: Extend your arms in front of you

Step 4: keep your arms at shoulder height and palms should face down

Step 5: Then rotate your wrists inward as far as possible, then outward

Step 6: Continue alternating for 60 seconds

Floor Pull-Up

This exercise will tone your biceps and strengthen your back.

Step 1: Lie down on the floor

Step 2: Keep your head and shoulders underneath a high, sturdy table

Step 3: With both the hands, hold the table’s edges

Step 4: Your palms should be shoulder-length apart and must face in

Step 5: Now, as high as you can just pull yourself up off the floor

Step 6: Your abs must be tight and the neck straight

Step 7: After 1 second lower yourself back

Step 8: Repeat for 60 seconds