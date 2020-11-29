If building a six-pack was easy almost everyone would have it. It’s not only the actual effort that’s hard, it’s also knowing “how” to burn stubborn belly fat correctly is a challenge. Also Read - Unable to lose extra belly fat? Drinks you must try on an empty stomach

Belly fat is the most unhealthy, stubborn fat in your body. It does not just make you look bad but also, people with belly fat are at a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and certain cancers. Looking at stubborn belly fat is a tough task, but at the same time, it is not impossible as well. All you need to do is to change your lifestyle and start exercising. In this article, you will know what exercises and lifestyle changes can help you to get rid of the stubborn belly fat.

6 BEST EXERCISES TO LOSE STUBBORN BELLY FAT

Before you start your workout, make sure to warm up your body. After your muscles are warmed up, take a 10-second break, and start with the following exercises:

# FLUTTER KICKS

This is one of those exercises that you can do without using any type of equipment. Start by lying on a mat. Keep your legs together, then extend them forward in front of you. Tighten the abs, lift your feet off the ground, and begin moving your legs up and down. Repeat 15 times, pause, repeat 15 times again.

# LYING LEG RAISES

This workout targets your lower abs, upper abs, glutes, hamstrings, and quads. Doing this every day can help your belly lose all the fats easily. Lie down on a mat. Place your thumbs under your hips, palms flat on the floor. Lift your feet off the floor a little, look up at the ceiling, and engage your core. This is the starting position. Raise both your legs to 90 degrees and slowly bring them back down. Right before touching the floor, raise your legs again. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

# BURPEES

This exercise works your core, as well as your chest, shoulders, lats, triceps, and quads. Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart and send your hips back as you lower your body toward the ground in a low squat. Then, place your hands right outside of your feet and hop your feet back, allowing your chest to touch the floor. Push your hands against the floor to lift your body up into a plank and then jump your feet just outside of your hands. With your weight in your heels, jump explosively into the air with your arms overhead.

# CRUNCHES

This exercise needs a lot of stabilization which engages more muscles. Crunches directly target your lower and upper abs. Lie down on a mat, flex your knees, and place your feet on the floor. Place a thumb at the back of each ear. Hold the back of your head with the rest of the fingers. Lift your head off the floor. This is the starting position. Initiate the movement by curling up and trying to reach your knees with your head. Go back to the starting position. Make sure you inhale while curling up and exhale while going down. Do 2 sets of 12 reps.

# MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS

This exercise works directly on your core muscles. Get into a high-plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Keep your core tight, drawing your belly button in toward your spine. Drive your right knee toward your chest and then bring it back to plank. Then, drive your left knee toward your chest and bring it back. Continue to alternate sides.

# PLANK

You know that your cardio sessions are crucial when it comes to burning the layer of fat sitting on top of your abdominal muscles. But it’s still important to work those abs even as you’re trying to shed fat. Plank is one of the best calorie-burning and beneficial exercises. It targets the fat around your abdomen area, making your tummy tighter.

Set your body into the pushup position and go onto your elbows. Rest all of your weight onto your forearms, with your hands out in front. Your body should then form a line straight from your ankles to your shoulders. Next, brace your core almost as if you might if you were about to be punched in the stomach. Feel the burn yet? Keep holding this position for these first 30 seconds. Remember to breathe deeply throughout this exercise.

Now, you must know that only working out hard won’t do the magic. You also need to follow a strict diet to see visible results.

5 FOODS THAT WILL HELP GET RID OF STUBBORN BELLY FAT

Belly fat is probably the toughest and biggest weight problem that most people have. It is difficult to melt fat from this area and you need to exercise to tone it. However, eating certain foods can also help you shrink your belly fat.

# Egg white

An egg a day can keep health problems away! Egg whites contain good quality protein which increases your metabolism as a result you burn more calories. You only have to consume the egg white and not the yolk.

# Curd

If you have curd after meals, you are on the right track. Include low-fat curd in your diet, it’s a belly blaster as it contains beneficial bacteria, which reduces bad bacteria from the intestine and minimizes bloating as well. It also helps in the digestion of food and is a better source of protein and calcium than milk.

# Flaxseeds

These are sources of good fat as they have omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseeds also help in fat loss by keeping you satiated for a long time. Sprinkle them on your salads or eat them plain as a snack every day.

# Green tea

Switch your regular tea with green tea, as it has numerous health benefits, including its fat-burning properties. Drink green tea for three months regularly to see beneficial results in your waist size.

# Light vegetables

Eat tomatoes, as they are low in calories and are a natural diuretic making them a perfect belly minimiser. Other such veggies are cucumber, bottle gourd, cabbage, etc. These have high water content, which fills up your stomach, yet does not add too many calories.

TIPS TO REMEMBER