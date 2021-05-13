In the wake of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic people are again at a place where we were last year – stuck at home. Regardless of how much you detest it it is a necessary step to control the surge of the virus. But one thing people have learned from the pandemic is the importance of fitness. You can’t afford to let your health take a back seat at times like these so exercise is a must. But working out alone can get boring which is why we are sharing some partner exercises that can help you