In the wake of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are again at a place where we were last year – stuck at home. Regardless of how much you detest it, it is a necessary step to control the surge of the virus. But one thing people have learned from the pandemic is the importance of fitness. You can’t afford to let your health take a back seat at times like these, so exercise is a must. But working out alone can get boring, which is why we are sharing some partner exercises that can help you bring the fun back to your workout. Also Read - Couples who work out together lose weight better and strengthen their relationship

Couple Workouts Do To At Home

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to her Instagram to share some couple workouts that you can do at home. In the video, she is seen performing some fun workouts that you must try if you haven’t already. So, what are you waiting for? As Karachiwala says in the post, grab a partner and let’s do it. Also Read - Try this partner workout challenge to build your balance and trust!

Partner Sissy Squat

Stand with your back against your partner and lock your arms

Do a squat by bending your knees and chest lifted and your back straight

Squat as low as you can while maintaining the balance

Do three reps of 45 seconds for the best results

Crawl To Plank Clap

Stand at a distance and lift your arms. Now, bend down with your legs firmly set on the ground

Start crawling forward to come closer to your partner, and get into a plank position

Crawl quickly while maintaining balance and form

Now, give each other a hi-5 with opposite hands

Do three rounds of this exercise of 45 seconds each

Russian Twist + Push-Ups

In this exercise, while one partner performs Russian twist, the other will do push-ups

The person performing a Russian twist needs to sit on the floor and extend them straight. Now, twist to each side. Remember to exhale when you twist and inhale when you return to the centre

For the push-ups, hold on to your partner’s ankle using the palm of your hands. Extend your legs back and keep your body in a straight line from head to toe without arching your back. Keep your core engaged and lower yourself until your elbows are at a 9o-degree angle. Now, come back to the initial position

Do this for 45 seconds, and repeat thrice

Partner Switch

Do the same exercise, but switch the exercise with your partner

Sit-Ups + Clap

Lie on a mat with your face towards the ceiling

Now, bend your knees and elbows, while keeping your feet joined with your partner

Lift your upper body while engaging your core, and clap your partner’s hand when you meet in the middle

Repeat this exercise three times, and each rep should be of 45 seconds

Note: While these exercises are good for your health, there is a possibility that you might get injured. So, do not perform these exercises if you have a backache or any other problem.