Who doesn’t know that exercises are a treat to your heart’s health and keep your heart alive and active? This because your heart is a muscle and it gets stronger when you lead an active life, say doctors. You can start exercising any day for a healthy heart and you definitely need not be an athlete. Even a daily walk for 30 minutes improves heart’s health. However, you need to know about the exercises that specifically amp up your heart health. Here are some of the heart-friendly exercises that you must try out to ensure a healthy heart for yourself.

Aerobic exercise: Also known as cardio, aerobic exercise includes running, jogging and biking. While you do these, you are moving fast enough to raise your heart rate and breathe harder. However, you should still be able to talk to someone while doing it, say doctors. Or else, you are putting too much of effort. For those who have joint related problems, go for a low-impact activity like swimming or walking.

Stretching: This is another heart-friendly exercise that may help you in keeping your heart intact. According to experts, stretching makes you become more flexible if you do it a couple of times during a week. The best time for stretching is after you are done with warming up or you have finished doing exercise. Fitness experts suggest that you should stretch gently, and it should not hurt.

Strength training: Want to keep your heart strong? Try out strength training. You may use weights, resistance bands or your own body weight like yoga for this. Experts say that you may do it twice or thrice a week and then let your muscles recover for a day between the sessions.