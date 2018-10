It wouldn’t be wrong to say that a sedentary lifestyle is THE most important cause of almost all of our health problems including diabetes, heart attacks, hormonal issues etc. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains that constantly sitting decreases the activity of enzyme Lipoprotein lipase (LPL) that’s wired to break down fat. When this goes down, the triglyceride levels climb. This is the circulating fat in the bloodstream. This makes you more predisposed to developing diabetes, heart disease and obesity. While exercise has tons of benefits for our health and can keep us away from these conditions, it is also necessary that you remain active throughout the day. Follow these simple tips by celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and see the difference it makes.

1) For every 30 minutes that you sit, stand for 3 minutes.

2) When you stand, make sure your weight is divided equally on both your legs and feet. Stand in the ‘Vishram’ position with your stomach pulled in.

3) In your office, walk up to your colleagues in case you need to discuss something with them, instead of sending emails, chatting with them or calling them up.

4) Make sure you send 150 minutes every week doing some sort of exercise — tennis, swimming, gymming, yoga etc.

5) Make it a point to climb at least 4 floors every day.

6) Park your car as far away as you can and not close to the destination. Your car should be about 500 steps away from your destination. It should take about 4-5 minutes to reach your car.

7) Once a week, take a 20-30 minute casual walk in your neighbourhood and explore the area.

8) Do one thing every week that a gadget or your maid does. For eg, washing clothes or sweeping the floor.

9) Men, cook one meal every day.

10) Once a week, walk your children to school or take a walk with your old grandma or meet your friends over an activity like jogging.