Resistance bands, as an exercise accessory, are cheap, easy to use and really very effective. It can give you a total body workout that is not possible with so many equipment and techniques. But, the trick is to get into the form and tempo of the bands. This will help you shed those extra kilos in a fast and efficient manner. But if you are a regular gym goer, you will probably have to hunt for these there. Not too many people use it in a gym. The best thing about resistance bands is that you can do these workouts anywhere and they are also easy to carry along if you are on the move.

There are many benefits of resistance bands. They put a continuous tension on the muscle being trained and make them super strong. If you combine this workout technique with any high-intensity workout, the results are simply amazing. Here, let us look at a few resistance band workouts that will help you lose weight fast.

Biceps curl

Stand straight and hold the handles of the resistance band by your sides with your palms facing forward. You must feel the tension from the band. For that extra punch, just keep a little more apart. Now pull the handle of the band towards your shoulder. Make sure that your elbows are at your sides. Reoeat 15 to 20 times.

Overhead press

Step on to the resistance band and hold the handles next to your ears with your palms facing forward. Tighten your core and glutes and press your hands up overhead. Make sure your elbows are close to your head. This will tone your abs too. Repeat this move 15 to 20 times.

Lateral raise

Remain where you were in the previous move. Keep your hands by your sides with your palms touching your body. Hold on to the handles of the resistance band. Make sure that your head is upright and there is no strain on your neck. Now, slowly raise your hands out to your sides. Bring it to shoulder height. Keep your elbows flexible. Repeat this more 15 to 20 times.