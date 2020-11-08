Who doesn’t like toned arms and legs? If you too want to get rid of flabby arms, here are 6 exercises to help you do exactly that.

When it comes to weight gain, it is common to gain excess weight in different parts of the body. Some people gain weight around thighs, hips, abdomen and others around arms. Flabby arms or bat wings can make you conscious and lead to low self-esteem. If you too want to get rid of flabby arms that are stopping you from wearing your favourite sleeveless dress, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we are sharing with you 6 exercises to lose weight from the arms.

Triceps dips

Start with placing your arms behind your back on a bench or chair. Your legs should be extended forward, and your feet should be hip-width apart with your heels touching the ground.

Now, slowly lower yourself until elbows are bent between 45 and 90 degrees.

Slowly push yourself back to the starting position and repeat. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

You can increase the sets and reps according to your strength.

Triceps kickbacks

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and bent your knees slightly. Keep your back straight and bend forward.

Keep your head up, torso parallel to the floor and your arms close to the sides.

Extend your arms back while focusing on the contraction of your triceps. You should only be using your triceps during this movement.

Pause for a few seconds and return to the starting position.

Do 3 sets of 10-15 repetitions, depending on your strength.

Bent over row

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Now, slightly bend forward and bend your knees in such a way that your body is parallel to the floor. Keep your back straight.

Breathe out and pull the dumbbells towards your chest, just underneath the ribs.

Now, exhale and squeeze your back muscles and hold the position.

Now, bring the dumbbells back to the starting position and repeat.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

Push-ups

Get down on all fours.

Place your hands slightly wider than your shoulders and straighten your arms and legs.

Bring your body closer to the ground. Inhale as you do this.

Exhale and push yourself back to the starting position. Repeat.

Remember to balance yourself on your hands and toes.

Start with 10 reps and increase the count gradually.

One-arm side push-up

Start with lying on your side with knees slightly bent.

Place your left arm on your right shoulder and push your body up with your right arm.

Switch sides and repeat.

Arm stretches

Raise your hands above your head and interlock your wrists.

Now, pull your right hand towards the left. Take your arms to the centre without releasing your wrists.

Now, pull your left hand towards your right.

Do 2 sets of 20 reps on each side.

These exercises for flabby arms are great for people who have loose fat hanging on their triceps. Be careful while you do these exercises.