With summer just around the corner, the layers of clothing are slowing coming off. Very soon, you will want to don sleeveless tees and light clothes to get respite from the summer heat. Obviously, you will want to flaunt a toned body and not a flabby one. This is the right time to start if you want to get it right by the time the summer heat sizzles. Let us focus on your arms today. During the hot summer months, you want to keep your arms bare and enjoy the breeze against your skin. But for this you also want super toned and sexy arms. So, what do you do? Don’t worry, you don’t have to hit the gym to get rid of arm fat and for sexy arms. There are a few workouts that you can easily do at home. And, these are guaranteed to give you your sexy toned arms.

Dips

This involves your triceps, shoulders and upper back. It is easy to do and safe.

Directions: Sit with your back against a bench. Place your hands on top of the bench behind you. Your shoulders must be directly above your wrists. Keep your legs straight in front of you with your heels on the floor. Bend your elbows to lower your hips to the floor. Press your body back up to the start position. Your core must be tight. The stress must be on your arms for this exercise.

Tricep extensions

This involves your triceps, shoulders and core. It will also tone your abs and give you great looking arms.

Directions: Stand in front of a wall. Keep your arms straight arms and place your hands on the wall at chin-level shoulder-width apart. Tighten your core and rest your forearms touch the wall. Fingers must point up and elbows down. Putting pressure on your arms, push your body back to the start position.

Inverted Plank

This involves the muscles in your shoulders, abs, triceps, hamstrings and glutes. It not only helps you get rid of arm fat but also improves your posture.

Directions: Sit on the floor and extend your legs out in front of you. Your heels must touch the floor. Place your hands directly under your shoulders and lean back. Now, raise your hips off the floor and hold the position for 15 seconds.