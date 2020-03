If you want to give your whole body a proper workout, you need to include tuck jumps in your exercise routine. This is a high-impact workout that involves all the major muscles in your lower body. It also tones your core and helps build lower-body strength and coordination. But this is not an exercise meant for the weak. It requires power and you need to do it under supervision till you get it right. Otherwise, you may be at risk of serious injury.

Basics of the tuck jump

This is basically a vertical jump. But the difference is that, when you jump, you need to raise your knees to your chest. This is why it is called a tuck jump. It works your hips, knees and ankles at the same time. This is a high-impact workout and, hence, you must ease into them gradually. Otherwise, you may injure yourself. The best way to go about it is to first start with some low intensity jump moves. Your joints will get to the jumps. And, it will be better able to handle your tuck jumps when you start on them.

Benefits of tuck jumps

This workout will make your core and lower body muscles strong. It works the glutes and hamstrings, quads and calves. Your abs and lower back also get a good workout. This is one workout that will definitely give you washboard abs. It will also make your spine strong and give your legs a proper toning. Tuck jumps also improve your coordination. But for maximum benefits, you need to complement it with other lower-body exercises like squats, deadlifts and lunges.

Warming up for a tuck jump

You can do basic stretches and jogging on the spot. Once you are done with that, do some quarter squats. Then do some low intensity jumps just to get your joints used to the movement. One thing to keep in mind is that it is better if you do this at the beginning of your workout routine.

Stand straight with your feet hip to shoulder-width apart. Raise your arms overhead. Raise your heels up at the same time. Balance yourself with the balls of your feet. Now, in one fluid motion, drop your heels and push your arms down behind you. You have to land in a quarter squat. Your landing is important. Focus on this. Your knees must not cave inward nor should your feet rotate out. You must also maintain your spine position. Repeat these 3 times, twice per week.

How to do the tuck jump

To start this, first get a solid box about 12 inches high. Place it on the floor and step onto it with feet at shoulder width. Now step off the box with one foot. Landing with both feet in the quarter-squat/athletic position with arms behind you. Step back up on the box and repeat the move. Your feet face forward and be flat on the ground. Gradually increase the height of the box to 24 inches. Once you can comfortably do jumps from this height, you are ready to do tuck jumps.