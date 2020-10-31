Men and women accumulate fat in different ways. For a man, usually, fat settles around the belly. But for a woman, it is an expanding hip and thighs that can give them sleepless nights. This happens because of the hormone estrogen. It is also very difficult to get rid of fat from these parts of the body. But with dedication and intent, you can easily achieve the impossible and be free from this stubborn fat. Here, we list a few exercises that you can do on your own to sport toned and shapely thighs. Also Read - Feeling stressed? These exercises can help you calm down

Spend some time on a treadmill

This will help you burn excess fat and build lean muscle mass. Alternatively, you can also go for a run outdoors. Running engages your entire body and especially the lower body. If you decide to run uphill, you work your hamstrings and glutes even more. This has an impact on your thighs and reduce thigh mass. Try to spend at least 30 minutes every day on a treadmill and adjust the incline on it for better results. You can gradually increase it to an hour. Also Read - Diet, exercise can help you overcome the risk of prostate cancer

Don’t ignore your squats

This is one of the best ways to tone your thigh muscles. You can also do this anytime and anywhere. Just stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly bend your knees and lower your body. Keep your spine straight and let your feet bear your body weight. Lift up your arms so that it is parallel to your knees. This will help you keep your balance. Count till 10 and return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times. Do this daily for best results. Also Read - Amazing health benefits of working out on a stationary bike

Leg lifts help

This is a perfect exercise for getting rid of thigh fat. It is very effective and will make your thighs slim and shapely in no time. Just lie down on your back and lift both your legs to about 45 degrees. Be sure to keep your knees and ankles together. Hold this position for about 30 seconds and then return to the starting position. As you get into the habit, try to gradually increase the time from 30 seconds to a minute. Do this at least 5 times every day. It is better if you perform this exercise on an empty stomach.

Do some lunges

This is another exercise that you can do anywhere and at any time. Just stand straight. Then, bend your knees and take one foot forward. Lean forward and put your weight on the leg that is extended forward. Keep your other leg relaxed. Stay in this position for about 30 seconds and then, in a swift movement, shift to the other leg. This is one set. Do 5 set to begin with and gradually increase the number of sets.

Knee-plank is effective too

This exercise will also give a proper workout to your glutes and hamstrings besides giving you shapely thighs. Get down on all fours. Extend your left leg backwards as far as you can and, at the same time, stretch your right arm so that it is parallel to the floor. Hold this position for 30 seconds and then bring your left knee towards your chest. Return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do this five to six times daily.