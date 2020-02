You have to be willing to work hard to get the legs of your dreams. @Shutterstock

Want to flaunt your toned legs this summer? Start working on then from today itself. Toned and shapely legs can say a lot about a person. But it is not easy to achieve this without going the extra mile. But if you are willing to devote just an hour every day to this, you will soon be able to show off your dream legs. Here, we reveal the best exercises that will tone your lower body and legs to perfection.

Butt Kicks

This workout will tone your quads, glutes and hamstrings. It is easy to do and the results are amazing.

Directions: Stand straight and keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Your arms must be by your sides. Put your right foot forward and flex your left knee to bring the left heel up to touch your butt. Lower your left leg. Repeat with other leg. Do this exercise 15 times.

Plank

This targets your core. Besides giving you toned legs, it will also work on your abs.

Directions: Lie down on your stomach. Your elbows must be bent and directly under your shoulders. Keep your feet hip-width apart and elbows shoulder-width apart. Tighten your abs, tuck your toes and lift your bodyup. Your forearms must rest on the ground. Your body must form a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 15 seconds and repeat 10 times.

Stability Ball Leg Lifts

This workout is good for your adductors, hamstrings and quads.

Directions: Lie down on your back. Place your palms down on the ground. Place a stability ball between your ankles and keep your knees flexible. Now, lift your legs straight up and then bend your knees. Slowly, lower your legs to a 90-degree angle. Hold this position for 10 seconds and then again lift your legs back to the straight-up position. Repeat 10 times without lowering your legs back to the ground.

The Hamstring Stretch

This is the perfect workout to make your hamstrings strong.

Directions: Stand straight. Put your right foot forward. Keep knees straight. Now, hinge at hips and keeping your core tight, swing both arms forward and down. Start from behind your hips. Do this while bringing your lower torso down as far as possible. Rise back to standing position and repeat on left side. Do this exercise 10 times.