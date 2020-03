You need to build up your upper body strength so that you enjoy overall health and fitness till old age. Building upper body strength will improve mobility and reduce the risk of injury too. We have compiled a few exercises that are very effective in upper body toning and sculpting. But, of course, if you have any underlying health conditions, you must first consult your doctor before undertaking any of these workouts. Other these exercises are perfectly safe and very, very effective. These exercises are designed to improve your upper body strength. It will also improve tendon strength and improve posture.

Pull up

This builds endurance and strengthens your upper back, biceps and wrists.

How to do it: Tighten your core and squeeze your glutes. Grip the overhead bar firmly and pull your body up. Try to pull yourself up till your chest is level with the bar. It may be difficult initially. But you will get there with regular practice.

Bench press

This will build endurance and improve lockout strength.

How to do it: Lie on your back on a bench. Your eyes must be just under the bar. Lift your chest, squeeze your shoulder-blades and place your feet flat on the floor on either side of the bench. Grab the bar with straight wrists and a full grip. Inhale deeply and lift the bar. Keep your elbows locked. Lower the bar to mid-chest. Keep your forearms vertical. Now lift he bar from mid-chest to above your shoulders.

Incline push ups

It builds strength, muscle and power. It strengthens your core, back, chest, shoulders, arms and wrists.

How to do it: Start in plank position and place your palms on a stable surface like a wall, chair bench or counter top. Your arms and legs must be straight. Put your weight on your toes, shoulders above the wrists and core tight. Inhale deeply and while exhaling bend your elbows out to the sides and lower your torso. Your shoulders must be in line with your elbows. Inhale and straighten your arms. Return to your starting position.