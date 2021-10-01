Walking Isn't Enough! This Workout Is Three Times Better To Improve Overall Health

While walking is an easy, free and simple exercise, it is enough to improve your overall well-being. A new study has found a workout that is three times more beneficial for people looking to improve their health.

While walking is considered one of the ways of improving overall well-being, it is not enough! Yes, it is a good form of exercise that gets you moving, increase the heart rate a little bit, and even improve mental health. Easy to do, no equipment required which is why people have made it their daily goal to complete 7000-10000 steps a day! In short, it is a good place to start but not the best if you are someone who wants to have a significant impact on your overall health. According to a new study, there is one workout that's not only more effective but three times more beneficial for your health.

Pick Up The Pace A Bit For Better Results

For the study published in the European Heart Journal, the team measured the amount of exercise 2,070 adults performed using accelerometers. The researchers discovered that moderate or strenuous exercise defined as taking 100 to 129 steps per minute or more than 130 steps per minute, respectively was helpful to study participants' overall health and wellbeing, and was three times more beneficial than casual strolling (defined as a pace of between 60 and 99 steps per minute).

The study's lead author, a cardiologist at Boston Medical Center, and an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University, Mathew Nayor explained that higher levels of moderate-vigorous physical activity, such as exercise, would be expected to improve peak exercise performance, but we were surprised to discover that higher-intensity activity was also more effective than walking in improving the body's ability to begin and maintain lower levels of exertion.

He further added, "If your goal is to improve your fitness level, or to slow down the inescapable decline in fitness that occurs with ageing, performing at least a moderate level of exertion [through intentional exercise] is over three times more efficient than just walking at a relatively low cadence."

Vigorous Physical Activity May Combat The Effects Of A Sedentary Lifestyle

Thanks to technology and the modern lifestyle, most of us spend our time glued on a chair or stuck in the car for much of the day. With work from home, a sedentary lifestyle has become a normal part of everyone's everyday life. Did you know a sedentary lifestyle can lead to several health problems? Studies have shown that it can lead to heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, and even cancer. But researchers of this study have found that picking up the pace while walking every day might be able to counter the harmful effects of bad lifestyle habits.

As per the researchers, individuals who did a moderate-vigorous physical activity or walked higher than the average steps a day had higher-than-average fitness levels, regardless of how sedentary their lifestyle was. The researchers discovered that when sedentary people increased their moderate to strenuous activity by just 17 minutes per day, their peak oxygen uptake (VO2) levels improved by 5%. As a result, research appears that much of the harmful impact of sedentary behaviour on fitness can be mitigated by increasing activity and exercise levels. So, if you want to enhance your overall health and fitness, you don't have to give up your regular walks for a rigorous workout you only need to ramp up the pace a little.

