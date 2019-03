Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is well known for his powerful role in the movie ‘Commando’ is all set to mesmerize the audience with his upcoming action-adventure flick ‘Junglee’. The teaser of the film was released by the makers and has received over 10 million views and positive comments as well. Reportedly, the film is about the unique relationship between man and elephants.

And ahead of trailer release Junglee actors Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat visit Siddhivinayak temple, Mumbai to seek blessings. Vidyut is looking extremely fit in the teaser. Surely, the key to his fitness is Kalaripayattu.

Vidyut is practising Kalaripayattu since childhood. The action hero follows his fitness routine is always in sync with his mind and body too. He is also a mindful eater. Kalaripayattu, hs helped Vidyut to enhance his overall wellbeing. The word ‘Kalari’ denotes ‘battlefield’ and the word ‘Payattu’ stands for ‘to become trained’ or ‘to practice’ in the Tamil language. It was originated as a unique martial art style in Kerala, India. In case, you are looking out to build strength, you should opt for it right away! Like Vidyut, you will also be able to stay healthy and hearty! Moreover, we brief you about the benefits of Kalaripayattu. Fitness is a way of life for Vidyut.

Doing it on the regular basis can help you increase your flexibility. Similarly, as martial art teaches you those flexible moves to allow you to protect yourself during a fight, so does Kalaripayattu helps you do so. You will also be able to increase strength within yourself. It is good for your mental and physical wellbeing and can help you de-stress. There are a lot of quick moves which you learn while practising this art. You are also required to defend yourself for protection and attack, both within a fraction of the second. This will help you keep injuries at bay. Your concentration tends to increase. If you want to boost your focus on a specific thing, going for Kalaripayattu will help you do so. Furthermore, this form of martial art also requires patience because it is not something that you can learn overnight. It teaches you to be calm and boost your confidence level. You will also be able to become agile, enhance your endurance and hand-eye coordination. So, don’t wait anymore, start doing it right away! Also, you can see here how Vidyut is nailing it like a BOSS! So, do it quickly if you wish to get those washboard abs and chiselled body like Vidyut.