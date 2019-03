DNA iCanRun is just around the corner. The all-women marathon, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on 24th of March, is expected to have thousands of runners participating from different corners of the city. Running, as a sport, has gained significant popularity among commoners over the last decade or two and for valid reasons. The reasons range from emotional benefits to health outcomes. When you cross the finish line, yet you realize that you have conquered way more than just that marathon certificate. Starting from giving you a sense of accomplishment to strengthening your physical fitness and cognitive skills, running a marathon has a lot on offer for you.

Burns calories

Long durations of high-intensity running helps to burn away calories like nothing else, not only when you are in the middle of the act, but also after you have stopped. This phenomenon is known as after-burn effect. It basically refers to your body’s ability to keep burning calories after exercising. Running also improves your metabolism which keeps your calories from converting into body fat.

Boosts your memory

Running can literally rev up your memory because it pushes your brain to work harder. According to a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, people who practise long distance running have an average of a 16 per cent increase in their working memory immediately following the exercise. Therefore, running is especially beneficial for individuals working in a high-stress environment as they need to process a lot of information at once.

Improves your overall muscle strength

Running doesn’t just work on your leg muscles but strengthens the muscles all over your body. When you run regularly, you reduce your joint problems, lower your blood pressure levels and enhance your all-round fitness quotient. This, in turn, boosts your confidence.

Strengthens your blood vessels

Running over a long period improves the muscle strength your entire body. As the muscle strength grows, new blood vessels are formed, which helps in reducing the pressure in your blood vessels. The regulation of blood pressure thus leads to a healthy blood circulation. It also brings down your bad cholesterol levels and prevents your blood vessels from narrowing down.

Good for your knees

A study was conducted by the Baylor College of Medicine, to study the effects running has on your knees. It was found that running can actually decrease knee pain and prevent degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis. An aerobic exercise like running, if practised regularly, flushes oxygen through your bones, joints, and ligaments. This, in turn, helps to get rid of the harmful bodily chemicals and toxins. Improved blood flow to the cartilage of your knees will keep them strong and prevent degeneration.

Lowers the risk of developing cancer

According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, running helps to increase the life expectancy of smokers and heart patients by approximately 3 years and 5 years respectively. It also reduces disability in later life, which increases the survival rate of the middle and older aged individuals.

Reduces skin problems

If you live in a high-stress environment with little or no exercise, then chances are it is visible on your skin. High-stress levels are known to flare up the chances of skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. This is where running comes in handy. It helps to calm and reduce your stress and anxiety levels, which, in turn, improves your skin.