After a lot of effort you finally started exercising but one fine day you got busy and felt too lazy to get up and get moving. Days turn into weeks weeks into months. Sounds familiar? If we just gave a peek into your life then you must be the one that got away – from working out. As we all know exercise is an integral part of “things you need to do to stay fit.” Exercise helps you keep your weight in check keep diseases at bay make you feel motivated and improve productivity. But the counter effects of not