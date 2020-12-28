Do you feel drained after a few weeks of taking some time off exercise? Read on to know what happens to your body when you stop exercising.

After a lot of effort, you finally started exercising, but one fine day you got busy and felt too lazy to get up and get moving. Days turn into weeks, weeks into months. Sounds familiar? If we just gave a peek into your life, then you must be the one that got away – from working out.

As we all know, exercise is an integral part of "things you need to do to stay fit." Exercise helps you keep your weight in check, keep diseases at bay, make you feel motivated and improve productivity. But the counter effects of not exercising are inevitable, especially if you have not exercised for a few weeks. Read on to know what happens to your body when you stop exercising.

You Lose Muscle

While taking some days off exercising is not bad for your health, but in the long run, it can take a toll on your muscle health. You start to lose muscle after a few weeks if you don't exercise. But the effects depend on the kind of exercise you do. For instance, if you do strength training, you may not experience big setbacks, but for someone who does endurance sports like running or swimming, you may see a rapid decline in your cardio fitness.

Your Blood Sugar Spikes

Studies have shown that regular workouts helps control blood sugar levels by bringing down your glycemic index. As per the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, exercise helps in managing type 1 and 2 diabetes by improving glucose by increasing insulin sensitivity and lowering body weight. Clearly, when you stop exercising, your blood sugar levels will spike. A study published in the Comprehensive Physiology found that even three days of physical inactivity can lead to glucose intolerance in young and healthy individuals.

You Gain Weight

It should come as no surprise when we say that physical inactivity can lead to weight gain. Physical activity is important for keeping your weight in check. Researchers at the Duke University Medical Center found that lack of exercise leads to a significant increase in potentially dangerous visceral fat. may up your risk of chronic diseases.

Your Blood Pressure Rises

Regular physical activity can lower your blood pressure and keep it in check. But when you stop working out, it can cause an elevation. A study by the European Journal of Physiology found that after two weeks of physical inactivity, your blood vessels began to harden and lead to a hypertension.

Your Will Sleep Worse

You might even experience a change in your sleep patterns once you stop exercising. Several studies, including the one published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine, indicate that regular workouts improve sleep patterns. Another study, named “Exercise and Sleep,” found that regular exercise helps increase total sleep time and make you feel alert throughout the day.

Plus, You Will Find It Hard To Go Back To Exercising

Of course, there are many drawbacks of not exercising regularly. But what becomes more difficult after you stop working out is regaining motivation and endurance to push yourself to workout. So, think twice before you stop exercising. Any sudden changes in your diet and physical activity can take a toll on your health.