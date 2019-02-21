Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known as Sunny Leone is known for being one of the prettiest actors in Bollywood. She managed to win millions of heart post her stint in Bigg Boss after which she entered the world of Bollywood. Her journey was followed by an array of controversies but she never ran from her life choices - part of why people love her. But that's not the only reason - fans also love her fit physique. She is a fitness enthusiast who is often spotted working out and eating a healthy diet. Despite her busy schedule she manages to