Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known as Sunny Leone, is known for being one of the prettiest actors in Bollywood. She managed to win millions of heart post her stint in Bigg Boss, after which she entered the world of Bollywood. Her journey was followed by an array of controversies, but she never ran from her life choices – part of why people love her. But that’s not the only reason – fans also love her fit physique. She is a fitness enthusiast who is often spotted working out and eating a healthy diet. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Her Favourite Body Toning Yoga Asanas. Watch The Video Here

Despite her busy schedule, she manages to stay in shape and be a fitness inspiration to several people out there. She loves to exercise and follow a proper fitness routine. We unravel her fitness routine for you. Get inspired by Sunny and hit the gym right away! Also Read - Celeb fitness: Here’s what keeps Ajay Devgan fit at 52

A Glimpse Into Sunny Leone’s Workout Regime To Inspire You

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber, can be spotted taking a handcuff challenge here. They are working out together. Aren’t they adorable? Here, you will spot Sunny running on a treadmill.

A regular aerobic exercise, like a treadmill workout regimen, can help improve your blood circulation and lower blood pressure by strengthening your heart. Thus, anyone with heart problems should talk to their expert before starting any exercise program to make sure that they don t put too much stress on their body or perform actions that interfere with their medications. Furthermore, treadmills are known as a great way to help people encourage them to exercise regularly. And, if you exercise on the regular basis, you will be able to control your insulin levels in type 2 diabetics.

A study published in the Indian Journal of Clinical Biochemistry revealed that regular exercise can help decrease blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. So, along with the help of diet, medications and exercise, a diabetic patient will be able to control his/her blood sugar levels.

Sunny also does push-ups to stay fit. Opting for push-ups can help you get a full-body workout. Push-ups will help you focus on your arms, abs and your lower body, all at the same time. They will help you train your muscles to work together and become stronger.

Moreover, push-ups help improve your reaction time by allowing you to train your proprioceptive muscle fibres. These fibres are microscopic nerves that help keep your body balanced. Thus, you will be able to improve your balance and stamina and become agile. Not only this, doing push-ups can help you increase your bone mineral density, and build a strong upper body. You will also be able to strengthen your core with the help of push-ups. If you’re looking for washboard abs and a strong core, then push-ups can be a good option. It will help you to build strong core muscles and you will be able to eliminate your back problems and maintain a proper posture. So, try to do it under the guidance of your trainer, if you are a novice.