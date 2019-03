Yuvraj Singh, will be playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 12, who picked him up for his base price at Rs 1 crore in the auction. Yuvraj, who is fondly called as Yuvi, is one of the popular cricketers of Team India, who is known for his aggressive batting on the field and voicing his opinions strongly, off the field. Along with being a role model for many, Yuvraj is also a doting husband.

Yuvraj and Hazel Keech have been giving major relationship and marital goals ever since the lover birds tied the knot on November 30, 2016. Both of them keep posting pictures of each other which makes us go awww! Moreover, Hazel turned 32 on February 28, 2019, and Yuvi ensured that he makes her day special. Yuvraj along with cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, actor Ashish Chaudhary, TV presenter, Gaurav Kapur, were spotted partying together. Yuvi posted a picture of them and captioned it as,” About last night who made @hazelkeechofficial bday special! friends who matter the most were there! We all love you hazel.” Surely, Yuvi and Hazel look like made for each other here.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj is looking extremely fit here. Surely, the credit goes to his fitness routine. Here, we decode it for you! Yuvraj was diagnosed with stage 1 Lung cancer, after which the cancer survivor, he made a smashing comeback. Yuvi also founded YouWeCan (YWC) Foundation, in the year 2013, and is trying to create awareness about cancer and touch lives of millions who suffer from this deadly disease. The amazing batsman since then is adhering to his fitness routine and also does strength training.

You will spot Yuvraj doing battle rope workouts here! Battle rope workouts can help work the muscles in your upper body, abs, back, and glutes, and you can try and incorporate movements like jumps, lunges, and squats, that work your legs, too. It can help you cut down those excess kilos and enhance your stamina, endurance and flexibility. Moreover, it can help you engage your core and strengthen it. So, what are you waiting for? Like Yuvraj, if you also want to stay in top shape then start exercising today!

Yuvraj also opts for ladder drills. For most athletes, a warm-up basically involves three functions- to increase heart rate, warm-up their muscles and ligaments and improve reaction time as well. Ladder drills have the potential of achieving all three in just a matter of few minutes. They may help an athlete warm-up, it is fun and this way one will be able to kill the monotony. Moreover, once can endurance his/her cardiovascular endurance and build stronger calves.