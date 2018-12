If you are tired and bored of doing ab crunches, it is completely understandable. Ab crunches with all their variations can get a bit boring and tedious when done regularly. Even if they show results, you have got to try something different. This is where quadruped, also known as bird dog exercise comes to the rescue. This exercise will work on your abdominals, back muscles including your torso to strengthen core stability. It requires no equipment but you could add dumbbells to increase the intensity. It is super easy to follow. Try doing this regularly to get ripped abs. It isn’t easy to get rid of belly fat so make sure you are consistent about exercising every day and targetting those muscles of your body.

Steps to do quadruped or bird dog exercise

On a yoga mat, be on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your This is your starting position.

Breathe in to pull your stomach inside while keeping your back straight and stable. Do not bend your back.

Raise your right hand forward and your left leg back. Make sure not bend your left leg at your knees or your right hand at your elbows. Keep both straight.

Stretch your left leg to make sure you feel a slight strain in your butt muscles.

Keep looking straight or down.

Wait for about 4 seconds and then place your hand down and your leg down gradually to come to the starting position. Repeat for the other side.

Do 15 repetitions of each side.

Some of the other exercises you can do to get killer abs include Straight leg press up- rotation, Dumbbell chop, Table top with marching, TRX Pushup. You could also try doing ab crunches and their variations including twist crunch and bicycle crunch.