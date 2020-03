Everybody wants washboard abs. But if you concentrate just on building your six-packs and ignore your obliques, all your hard work will go to waste. Side by side, you also need to work on the muscles that run along the side of your body. If you want to build your core, you need to focus on your obliques, which run along the sides of your core. The oblique muscles stabilize and protect your spine and also help in torso movement. A proper workout will give you rippling and ribbed obliques. Anything that requires you to lift heavy weight will also make these muscles strong. Squats and deadlifts will also help.

Let us take a look at the best oblique workouts that can help you build a powerful and super strong core.

Rolling Side Plank

This is an advanced oblique workout. It will be best if you do this under guidance to bring down your risk of injury.

How to do it: Start in a plank position. Keep your forearms perpendicular to your body. Brace your core by contracting your abs forcefully. You will have to maintain this contraction throughout the workout. Now roll to your left forearm into a side plank and raise your right arm. Then roll back to the original plank position. Roll to your right forearm into a side plank with your left arm raised and then return to the original plank. Do this exercise 5 times on each side.

Med Ball Rotational Slams

This will improve core strength and overall power. You need a med ball for this workout.

How to do it: Stand in front of a wall holding a 10-pound soft-shell medicine ball in front of your body with your arms fully extended. Tighten your core and raise the ball overhead. Now slam the ball down in front of you as hard as you can while exhaling. Catch the ball when it bounces back. Quickly turn on your left foot and push your right foot back. Slam the ball as hard as you can on the wall. Catch the ball and return to starting position. Repeat 5 times.

Side Plank With Leg Lift

This is a great workout for core conditioning, stability and developing good posture. It gives you a full body workout.

How to do it: Lie on your side with your elbow directly underneath your shoulder and your forearm perpendicular to your body. Keep your chest perpendicular to the ground. Your feet must be together and your top hand must rest on your hip. Now drive your hips up to form a straight line with your body from head to toe. Maintain this position and contract your abs, quads and glutes. Now raise your top leg into the air and maintain a straight leg throughout the movement. Hold this position for a few seconds. Repeat 5 times on both sides.