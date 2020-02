The perfect butt can make all the difference to your overall beauty, posture and looks. A fitting pair of jeans definitely don’t look too good on saggy butts, right? But in order to get the perfect butt you have to work for it. There are many exercises that can tone and lift your butt. But you have to first know which ones are the most effective. Here, we bring you the best butt-toning exercises that are also the most effective.

Barbell hip thrust

This is a relatively easy exercise for a perfect butt. But you need a barbell for it. So, the best place for this workout is the gym, where an instructor can tell you how to do it properly.

Direction: Sit on the ground with your back pressed against a bench with a padded barbell on your lap. Keep your spine and knees stable and raise the barbell by extending your hips. Be sure to push the hips upward by putting pressure on the glutes. Your body must form a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Come back to the starting position. Do this exercise 10 times.

The step-up

This is one of the best exercises for toned butt. It targets the main muscles of the legsand tones the glutes and hamstrings.

Direction: Stand with one foot on a bench or step. Hold dumbbells by your sides. Keep your arms straight. Now, step up onto the bench with both feet. Step down onto one foot, keeping the other foot on the bench and repeat. Do this 20 times.

Leg lifts

This is an easy one. It also helps with posture and balance and also give you a perfect butt.

Directions: Lie on your left side and rest your head on your left palm. Bend your knees at 45 degrees in front of you. Keep a 5 pound dumbbell in your right hand. Your right elbow must be on your right side. Now, lift your right leg and your right arm towards the ceiling at a 90 degree angle. Your hips must be in position and your elbow must be on your side. Hope this position for 15 seconds and then go backt o the starting position. Repeat 10 times on both sides.best exercises for