Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her impeccable acting skills. She is one of the most humble actresses down South. Her slender figure, porcelain skin, and dark locks are to die for. The super-svelte actress adheres to her fitness routine religiously. Here, we tell you how she stays in top shape.

Tamannaah does yoga which helps her get that slim figure. Yoga can help you build strong muscles. Your Strong muscles can help you protect from conditions like arthritis and back pain, and prevent falls in older people. Moreover, it can help you improve your balance too. Improved flexibility is another important benefit of doing yoga. And inflexibility in your muscles and connective tissue, like fascia and ligaments, can lead to poor posture. But, you will be able to correct your posture, if you do yoga regularly. A few minutes of yoga daily can help you de-stress. Yoga postures, pranayama, and meditation are effective techniques to help you deal with stress, In case, you are a novice then do it with the help of your yoga practitioner. Tamannaah does Chakrasana, which gives your lungs and chest a good stretch. It also tends to expand your shoulders and the chest. Moreover, it can also help strengthen your legs, abdomen, buttocks, spine, shoulder blades, glutes, hamstrings, lower back, wrists, and arms. Not only this, but you will also be able to develop your core strength. So, don’t wait anymore, start doing yoga and you will surely benefit from it.

Here, you will also spot Tamannaah doing Pilates. It is helpful for your body as well as the mind. It is more than just a workout. It is fun and challenging and can be opted by any age group. Pilates really hits your core muscles, which has effects on your lower back, abdomen, hip and pelvic muscles. A strong core is not only needed for working out but for doing your day-to-day activities too. Furthermore, it is a full-body workout and can help you manage your back pain. According to a study published in the Journal of Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, a stronger core equals a better back. Hence, people with chronic lower back pain who opted for Pilates for just four weeks experienced more relief than those who visited a physician. Also, Pilates’ slow and controlled movements may put a minimal impact on your joints. So, get, set and do Pilates!