Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s selfie is going viral. The selfie has been received many compliments. Sonakshi, who is also known as Sona, treated us to this inside picture, from the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. Isn’t the Rajjo of Bollywood looking stylish and super fit?

Sonakshi Sinha shot to fame with her debut movie ‘Dabangg,’ and after that, she didn’t look back. Sona who was also seen in movies like ‘Rowdy Rathore,’ Son of Sardaar’, ‘Bullett Raja’, ‘Lootera,’, ‘Dabangg 2,’ and many more is a fitness enthusiast. She will also be seen in the song ‘Mungda’, from the movie ‘Total Dhamaal’. Sona is looking super-sexy and toned. The credit goes to her disciplined workout routine.

Sonakshi does Pilates on a regular basis to stay fit and fine. Do you know that Pilates was originally developed by Joseph Pilates, whose sole aim was to enhance physical and mental health during the early 20th Century? Today, Pilates has become popular due to an insane amount of benefits it has to offer. Right from strengthening to your back to the core, Pilates does it all. Here, we tell you why you should start doing Pilates immediately.

It is a full-body workout

Yes, Pilates mainly focuses on developing your core strength. But, it also plays a part in giving you a full-body workout. This will ensure that no specific muscle is overdeveloped or underdeveloped. Thus, you will get that lean body which you are always looking for.

It can help you deal with back pain

Various studies suggest that Pilates can help cure back pain. So, do it regularly and you will surely be able to improve your spine health. But, you should try and do it under the supervision of your expert, if you are a novice.

It can help you de-stress. So, in case you wish to rejuvenate then try your hand at Pilates.

Not only this, Pilates can help you build stamina, flexibility, aids weight loss and tackles joint pain. Furthermore, it also helps you stay energetic, increase your focus and prevent injuries. Like Sonakshi, if you wish to get that chiselled body then start working out right away.

Today, a lot of people follow a sedentary lifestyle. Hence, it is the need of the hour to get rid of your faulty lifestyle and stay fit. So, get fitspired by Sonakshi and just hit the gym right away!